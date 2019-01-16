Patriots earn 4-0, 3-1 wins over NCCS

× Logan Martineau had a 650 series to lead the AuSable Valley Patriots past Northeastern Clinton Tuesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The AuSable Valley Patriots got a 650 series from Logan Martineau and a 566 triple from Katelynn Miller as they scored wins of 4-0 (boys) and 3-1 (girls) over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

Troy McDonald added a 645 series for the Patriots, while Josh Eaton rolled a 601 triple, Andrew Terrell a 588 and Tanner Forbes a 575.

Gabe Sisco had the high game of the night as the Cougar bowler rolled a 267 as part of a 610 series, while Joshua McGoldrick had a 519 series.

In the girls match, Miller also earned the high game of the night with a 213, just ahead of Cassidy Nixon, who had a 204 game for the Cougars as part of a 502 series. Sabrina Phair added a 500 series for the Cougars, while Madison Tromblee had a 171 high game and Breanna Lacy a 169 for the Patriots.

WARRIORS SWEEP SARANAC

Kayla Gay earned top honors in high game (209) and series (477) on the Willsborough Lanes as the Warriors scored a 4-0 win over Saranac.

Jade Phinney rolled a pair of 157 games in a 443 series for Willsboro, while Kira Crowningshield had a 406 series.

Gabby Weir had the top marks for Saranac with a 129 high game and 352 series.