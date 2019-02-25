Patriots earn first half of C girls finals ticket

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Koree Stillwell battles for a loose ball with Alexis Belrose of Northern Adirondack in the Class C girls semifinals Feb. 25.

BEEKMANTOWN | The third seed AuSable Valley Patriots were able to do just enough of the basics to score a 54-51 win over second seed Northern Adirondack Bobcats in the Section VII/Class C girls semifinals Feb, 25.

The Patriots jumped out to a 22-11 lead early in the second quarter, thanks to hot shooting from deep as they hit six three pointers in the opening 16 minutes, with four coming from Sophie Rennie.

“I had some space that I was able to take advantage of with open looks at the three,” said Rennie. “Our goal is to go out now and get another sectional championship.”

“She was on fire,” said Patriots coach Roger Long about Rennie’s shooting. “The ball bounced our way tonight. They made a run in the second quarter when we turned the ball over for a three-minute stretch. They made runs in the third and fourth, as well, but when we needed to, we were able to make key shots.”

The biggest shot came when the Bobcats tied the score at 48-48 late in the fourth quarter, cutting into a 46-37 Patriots lead thanks to a 11-2 run.

On the next play, the Patriots got the ball to Shea Durgan in the high post, who found a cutting Reanna Prentiss for a layup and a two-point lead which AVCS would never give back.

“I got the ball and everyone was all over the place,” said Durgan. “I saw Reanna cut back door and I knew that pass was there. We have been practicing for this and we have worked very hard to get where we are. I think this team has the most heart and we put that into everything we do.”

“To come back and make the play we did when they had tied the game to get the lead back shows how much we have improved as a team as the season has progressed,” Long said. “This a nice win for the girls.”

Prentiss also went 4-of-5 from the free throw line in the second half, finishing with a team-high 15 points.

“I always work on free throws and that is something I focused on,” Prentiss said. “We just wanted to stay focused and relaxed. We want to work together and keep our heads up as we go to the Field House.”

The Patriots connected on 12 of 23 free throws, while the Bobcats were only able to connect on six of 20 from the line. Northern Adirondack was also plagued with key misses inside and on layups.

“Because we played aggressive defense I think we forced them to rush their shots at times,” Long said. “But they always kept coming back.”

Koree Stillwell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots, while Rennie finished with 12 points, Lilley Keyser six, Brooklyn Douglass three, Cora Long three points and seven assists, with Durgan adding two points to go with eight rebounds and three steals.

Kira LaBarge had a strong performance for the Bobcats, scoring 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Alexis Belrose added 14 points, with Emily Brooks scoring seven, Brynne Gilmore six, Grace Thume two and Rhylee Poupore one.

The Patriots will face the winner of the Saranac Lake-Moriah semifinal game, which will be played at 4:15 Feb. 26 at Beekmantown High School.

“We are going to go in their with our gloves on, swinging, and see what happens,” Long said.