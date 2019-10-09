Patriots earn win over M/BV

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lily Potthast

TICONDEROGA | The trio of Sophia Janisse, Jayden Snow and Morgan Rennie placed in the 8-10 positions in the individual race, giving the AuSable Valley girls cross country team the points they needed for a 26-29 win over Moriah/Boquet Valley Oct. 8.

Lily Potthast (19:05) was the individual winner for the Patriots, followed by Sophie McKiernan and Stevie Sprouse of M/BV. Grace Hodgson was next for AVCS in fourth, as Morgan Baker was next in points for M/BV in seventh before the trio of Patriots runners earned their team a win.

The Patriots and Goats also scored a pair of 15-50 wins over Ticonderoga and Northeastern Clinton.

Hannah Trombley (NCCS) and Madison Flora (Ti) were fifth and sixth, respectively, with Emily Gangi (M/BV) placing 11th, followed by Katherine Moran (Ti), Sydney Glebus (M/BV), Ally Bosarge (M/BV) and Taylor Goodrow (NCCS).

Chiefs sweep pair

Saranac scored an 18-37 win over Peru Oct. 8, while the Chiefs and Indians scoring 15-50 wins over Seton Catholic.

Rachael Woodruff crossed the line in 19:11 to earn the individual win for the Chiefs, followed by Faline Yang (Seton), Mackenzie Converse (SCS), Harley Gainer (PCS), Lea DeJordy (Seton), Gillian Miner (SCS), Angelena Fay (SCS), Danielle Borner (SCS), Savannah DeJordy (Seton), Sara Crippen (PCS), Jennifer Owen (PCS), Brenna LaHart (PCS), Cadia Chamberlain (PCS), Cliche (SCS) and Shannon Breen (SCS).

Red Storm triple

The Saranac Lake girls cross country team scored wins of 22-39 over Plattsburgh High, 19-42 over Lake Placid and 24-31 over Beekmantown Oct. 8, while Lake Placid scored wins of 25-30 over PHS and 24-31 over the Eagles, who scored a 27-30 win over PHS.

Nora Graves was the individual winner for the Hornets in a time of 20:46, followed by Sarah Trabakoulos (SLCS), Harley Cohen (LPCS), Katie Samperi (SLCS), Gwen Mader (SLCS), Lily Clermont (PHS), Mikayla Hamel (BCS), Bella Wissler (SLCS), Sylvie Linck (SLCS), Kaitlyn Yando (SLCS), Alexa Harper (LPCS), Anya Morgan (LPCS), Newman (SLCS), Kayler Grizzle (BCS) and Kelly Le (LPCS).