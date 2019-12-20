Patriots edge Eagles on Mats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Landen Snyder needed only 27 seconds to record a win by fall for the AuSable Valley Patriots in their win over Beekmantown Wednesday.

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity wrestling team took advantage of low numbers on Beekmantown’s squad in scoring a 48-27 win on the back of six wins by forfeit.

In the five matches that were wrestled, the Patriots held a 12-9 edge over the Eagles, with Alex Martin scoring a 7-2 decision at 126, Landen Snyder a first period fall at 132 and Zach Rock a 7-4 decision at 145.

Ki Brinson of the Eagles scored a 7-6 decision over Kaleb Walton in the match of the night, while Zach Gardner won buy first period fall at 220.