Patriots even series with Vikings

CLINTONVILLE | Allison McCormick totaled four wins for the AuSable Valley girls varsity swim team, while Emma Greene and Chloe Hodgson each had three wins as the Patriots earned an 82-78 win over Moriah Oct. 11.

McCormick scored wins in the 200IM and 100 breaststroke, while anchoring a pair of relay wins in the 200 free (Emma Zmijewski, Natasha Millayes, Rebecca Davis) and 400 free (Greene, Snow, Hodgson).

Greene scored wins in the 50 free and 500 free, while Hodgson had wins in the 200 free and 100 back. Davis added a win in the 100 fly.

For the Vikings, Jaiden Varmette scored the lone win over the meet in the 100 free.