Patriots excel on mats as Snyder records win 100

× Landon Snyder works from the down position in a wrestling match last season. Snyder won his 100th career match against Northern Adirondack Dec. 12. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley Patriots scored a key win Dec. 12, as the wrestling team knocked off Northern Adirondack in CVAC competition.

The Patriots rolled off four straight wins and five of six between the 162 and 285 weight divisions, with Mason Dubay scoring a pin at 160, Trevor Wilkinson with a pin at 170, Jason Fletcher with a pin at 182, Will McDonough with a 7-1 decision at 195 and Dylan Goodrow with a pin at 285.

Landon Snyder scored a 5-0 win at 138 for the other contested victory for the Patriots, earning his 100th career win in the process.

For Northern Adirondack, Dolan Gilmore recorded a pin at 120, while Troy Labarge scored a pin at 126, Isaac Pratt an 8-0 major decision at 132, David Griffin a pin at 152 and Jace Filion a pin at 220.