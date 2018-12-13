Patriots excel on mats, lanes

× Expand Katelyn Miller rolled a 573 series as the Patriots scored a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga Wednesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley Patriots scored some key wins Wednesday afternoon, as the wrestling team knocked off Northern Adirondack and both bowling teams recorded 4-0 wins over Ticonderoga.

On the mats, the Patriots rolled off four straight wins and five of six between the 162 and 285 weight divisions, with Mason Dubay scoring a pin at 160, Trevor Wilkinson with a pin at 170, Jason Fletcher with a pin at 182, Will McDonough with a 7-1 decision at 195 and Dylan Goodrow with a pin at 285.

Landon Snyder scored a 5-0 win at 138 for the other contested victory for the Patriots, earning his 100th career win in the process.

For Northern Adirondack, Dolan Gilmore recorded a pin at 120, while Troy Labarge scored a pin at 126, Isaac Pratt an 8-0 major decision at 132, David Griffin a pin at 152 and Jace Filion a pin at 220.

BOWLING SWEEP

In Ticonderoga, Troy McDonald had the high game of the match with a 252 as part of a 667 series as the Ausable Valley Patriots scored a 4-0 win over the Sentinels. Tanner Forbes added a 645 series, while Logan Martineau added a 636 triple in the win.

Gavin Tucker had a 205 high game as part of a 553 series for the Sentinels, while Gavin Fleury added a 204 high game, Zach Bush a 576 series and Nathan Trudeau a 545 series.

In the girls match, Katelyn Miller led the Patriots with a 573 series, while Breanna Lacy had a 509 series and Madison Tromblee a 421 series. Jade Frasier had a 153 high game for the Sentinels.