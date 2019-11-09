Patriots fall to Stillwater in C regional

× Expand Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley goalie Koree Stillwell (00) made 18 saves for the Patriots in the Class C regional final against Stillwater Nov. 9.

BEEKMANTOWN | The AuSable Valley Patriots returned to the Class C regional finals Nov. 9 at Beekmantown facing a familiar foe in defending state champion Stillwater.

The Patriots started strong in the game, getting the ball into the Stillwater defensive third but not being able to get a solid scoring chance.

“I do not think they expected us to come out as well as we did, especially in the first half,” said Patriots coach Lindsey Douglas. “The girls were super excited and had the belief that we could win this game and go to the final four. That was our goal for the entire season.”

The Warriors opened scoring midway through the opening half, then scoring in the back breaker in the 70th minute of play for a 2-0 lead.

Stillwater then added to their lead with insurance goals in the 71st and 74th minutes.

“This stings really hard now, but I think they will go home and it will give them the momentum and fire to come back next year even harder,” said Douglas.

The Patriots (13-7-0) were strong on defense throughout most of the game, anchored by goalie Koree Stillwell, who made 18 saves in the loss.

Offensively, the Patriots were limited to one first half shot, while getting a pair of counter attack chances in the second half, but were unable to get a shot onto the net.

“I am so proud of them and for the entire season, they have worked so hard to improve in every aspect of the game and I am so happy for how far they have come,” said Douglas of the team and the season, adding she will miss lone senior Emily Remillard.

“She has been incredible player. Her love for the game is everything that I would ever want in a player,” said Douglas.