Patriots hold off Bobcats to advance to C finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Luis Perez goes to the basket for AuSable Valley against Northern Adirondack in the Section VII/Class C semifinals Tuesday, Perez scored 22 points to lead his team into the sectional finals.

BEEKMANTOWN | The second seed AuSable Valley varsity boys basketball team built up a 34-14 halftime lead and held off the third seed Northern Adirondack for a 57-43 win Tuesday.

“I’m just happy the kids dug down,” said Patriots head coach Jamie Douglass. “They bent but did not break. They just got to the point that they resolved that they wanted to win this ball game. NAC came back and played so tremendously in the second half, we couldn’t match their energy when they first came out. The boys stuck together and made the plays when they had to.”

Luis Perez led the Patriots with 22 points.

“We survived their advance, got this one and are looking forward to the next one,” said Perez. “We played great defense in the first half and got a little sloppy in the second, but we pulled it out and happy to have the win.”

Perez connected on six three pointers to help propel the Patriots attack.

“Nothing feels better than hitting those, especially at the end of the game.”

“Luis took the pressure and really wanted the game,” said Douglass. “He responded. He didn’t want his season to end tonight. I’m not a proponent of the three pointers, but he made me shut up when he did what he did tonight behind the line.”

Eli Douglas added 12 in the win, while Evan Snow scored 10, Korvin Dixon eight, Carter Matzel three and Tanner Furnia two.

“I’m speechless right now,” said Eli Douglas. “Last year we had a tough loss against NAC and this is excitement. We still have one more game left, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Lucas Smart scored 25 points to lead the Bobcats, while Cody Lambert had nine, Tyler LaValley five, Tommy Bergeron three and Kayden Guerin two.

The Patriots will now face the top seed and top ranked Class C team in the state, Moriah, for the Class C sectional championship Saturday, 5:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.