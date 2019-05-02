Patriots hold off Vikings on diamond

× Moriah’s Dyllon Bougor dives for a ball in the outfield against AuSable Valley Wednesday.

PORT HENRY | After three four-run innings between the AuSable Valley and Moriah varsity baseball teams Wednesday, the Moriah Vikings needed one more run to make four.

After Moriah scored four times in the first, the Patriots countered with four in the second and seventh for an 8-2 lead heading into the Vikings final at-bat.

Moriah rallied, but was unable to match, scoring only three times in an 8-7 win for the Patriots.

Connor Devins came on in relief in the second innings, going the rest of the way to earn the win on the mound.

Mason Dubay had three hits and an RBI in the win, while Spencer Daby added an RBI single.

Todd Malbon also came on in relief for the Vikings in the second, taking the loss on the mound.

BOLTON/SCHROON BUILDS LEAD AGAINST PANTHERS

The Bolton/Schroon Lake varsity baseball team continued their hot play Wednesday, going to 2-0 in the MVAC and 4-0 overall with a 6-2 win over Crown Point, scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away.

Craig Wholey picked up the complete game win on the mound, scattering six hits and two runs in the effort while striking out six.

Andrew Pelkey starred at the plate, connecting on a pair of doubles while scoring twice and driving in a pair. Cian Bresnahan added three runs and a double.

Tristan Carey had two hits for the Panthers, while Andrew DuShane added a double in the loss.