Patriots in Class C girls finals; Westport and Keene make Class D semis

× AuSable Valley’s Koree Stillwell battles for a loose ball with Alexis Belrose of Northern Adirondack in the Class C girls semifinals Feb. 25.

BEEKMANTOWN | The third seed AuSable Valley Patriots were able to do just enough of the basics to score a 54-51 win over second seed Northern Adirondack Bobcats in the Section VII/Class C girls semifinals Feb. 25.

The Patriots jumped out to a 22-11 lead early in the second quarter, thanks to hot shooting from deep as they hit six three-pointers in the opening 16 minutes, with four coming from Sophie Rennie.

“I had some space that I was able to take advantage of with open looks at the three,” Rennie said. “Our goal is to go out now and get another sectional championship.”

The biggest shot came when the Bobcats tied the score at 48-48 late in the fourth quarter, cutting into a 46-37 Patriots lead thanks to an 11-2 run.

On the next play, the Patriots got the ball to Shea Durgan in the high post, who found a cutting Reanna Prentiss for a layup and a two-point lead that AVCS would never give back.

“I got the ball and everyone was all over the place,” Durgan said. “I saw Reanna cut back door and I knew that pass was there. We have been practicing for this and we have worked very hard to get where we are. I think this team has the most heart and we put that into everything we do.”

Prentiss also went 4-of-5 from the free throw line in the second half, finishing with a team-high 15 points.

“I always work on free throws and that is something I focused on,” Prentiss said. “We just wanted to stay focused and relaxed. We want to work together and keep our heads up as we go to the Field House.”

Koree Stillwell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots, while Rennie finished with 12 points, Lilley Keyser six, Brooklyn Douglass three, Cora Long three points and seven assists, with Durgan adding two points to go with eight rebounds and three steals.

EAGLES ADVANCE TO SEMIS

× Westport’s Kaeli Brack and Ella King play defense against Johnsburg as the Eagles score a 61-35 win in the final home game in Westport varsity history Friday night, advancing to the Class D semifinals.

A strong defensive effort against the MVAC southern division’s leading scorer along with a 15-point, 20-rebound night from center Ella King helped lead the Westport Eagles to a 61-35 victory over the Johnsburg Jaguars in the final home game in Westport school history Friday in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinals.

“This game meant everything as the last Westport home game that is ever going to happen and it feels real good to come away with the win,” King said. “We are just going to keep working hard and keep our noses to the grindstone.”

“We played great team defense tonight helping on (Khaleah) Cleveland, and Abbey (Schwoebel) did a great job marking her,” said Rachel Storey, who led all scorers with 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Schwoebel scored 18 points along with her defensive effort against Cleveland.

“We focused on making sure she was not able to get to the basket and I really tried to work hard to get through the screens and the team stepped up defensively,” Schwoebel said.

“It was really important we finished out the final home game in Westport history this way,” said senior Kaeli Brack, who scored two points and added six rebounds. “It’s sad to know that was it, but we are not sad because we know that we have more to accomplish.”

Skylar Bisselle added seven points and six steals for the Eagles, while Maggie Ploufe scored two points and Annette Stephens one.

KEENE DEFEATS WARRIORS

Keene got 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Alyssa Summo as the third seed Keene advanced with a 42-21 win over Willsboro Friday.

Whitney added seven points to the Beavers offense, while Megan Quinn scored six, Amelia Ellis four and Caitlyn Lopez two.

The Warriors were led by seven points from Kaili Bourdeau, while Aliceson Drollette scored four, Olivia Politi three, Jenna Ford two and Samantha Harrison two.