Patriots, pair of Eagles lead girls soccer playoff field

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles, AuSable Valley Patriots and Chazy Eagles are the top seeds in the Section VII girls soccer tournament starting this week, as each will look to Defend the crown they won a year ago.

Kiera Regan and the Beekmantown girls varsity soccer team are the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs, receiving a bye into the semifinal round.

Class B

The Eagles (13-1-1) and Saranac (13-1-1) finished with matching records, with Beekmantown receiving the top seed and Saranac the second seed. The Chiefs will play Northeastern Clinton (9-5-1) in the Class B semifinals Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at George Brendler Field in Chazy.

In the lone quarterfinal game, fifth seed Plattsburgh High (5-10-1) travels to fourth seed Peru (5-6-3) for a 6 p.m. contest Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the winner facing top seed Beekmantown at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 in the semifinals at Brendler.

The sectional Class B finals will take place Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. in Chazy.

Kate Knapp and the AuSable Valley girls varsity soccer team are the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs, hoping to repeat as sectional champions and return to the Class C regional finals.

Class C

The Patriots (10-6-0) will have a bye into the semifinal round, which will take place at the new Beekmantown High School sports complex Thursday, Oct. 24, with a 5 p.m. kickoff against the winner between fifth seed Seton Catholic (3-12-0) and fourth seed Lake Placid (7-5-0), who will play Tuesday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. in Lake Placid.

The 7 p.m. semifinal will pair the winners of the other two quarterfinal games, as seventh seed Ticonderoga (0-14-0) travels to second seed Northern Adirondack (11-4-1) on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m., while sixth seed Saranac Lake (0-10-1) will be hosted by third seed Moriah (8-4-1), also at 3 p.m. Oct. 22.

The semifinal winners will meet Wednesday, Oct. 30, for a 5 p.m. kickoff in Beekmantown.

Mackenzie Chapman and Chazy will seek to repeat as Section VII/Class D champions, as they hold the top seed in the playoffs starting this week.

Class D

Top seed Chazy (8-8-0) will play the first of four quarterfinal games Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m. when they host eighth seed Crown Point (3-11-1).

All other quarterfinals are scheduled to be played the following day at 3 p.m., including seventh seed Indian Lake/Long Lake (4-8-0) facing second seed Boquet Valley (9-7-0) at Camp Dudley in Westport, sixth seed Schroon Lake (7-5-0) traveling to third seed Keene (10-3-1) and fifth seed Johnburg-Minerva (9-6-0) play at fourth seed Willsboro (11-4-0).

Semifinals will be held at the home of the higher bracket seed Monday, Oct. 28, with sectional finals taking place Saturday, Nov. 2, noon at Beekmantown High School.