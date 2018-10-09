Patriots, Red Storm defeated in week six play

× AuSable Valley’s Luis Perez throws a stiff arm against Moriah’s Maddox Blaise during their Oct. 5 matchup in Mineville. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PORT HENRY | Jason Fletcher opened the scoring for the AuSable Valley Patriots Oct. 5 as they had upset on their mind, but the Moriah Vikings proved too much offensively, totaling 300 yards of offense in a 36-14 win over the Pats.

Fletcher, who finished with 130 rushing yards in the game, scored the opening points in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead. The Vikings answered two minutes later with a Dyllon Bougor 29 yard rush and scored the next 24 points on a 62 yard reception by Maddox Blaise and a one yard scoring run by Jerin Sargent.

Luis Perez’s 45 yard reception from quarterback Evan Snow cut the Viking lead to 24-14, but a 37 yard run for Blaise and a nine yard run from Bougor closed out the scoring.

Snow finished with 185 passing yards and a touchdown to Perez, who had 104 receiving yards on the day.

“I give AuSable a lot of credit for coming out hard and playing a tough game throughout with a limited bench,” Moriah coach Don Tesar said. “They did a great job and made it tough for us early.”

Saranac Lake's Jackson Hunt-Lamb makes a tackle against Beekmantown's Connor McGinnis in their Oct. 6 game in Beekmantown. Photo by Keith Lobdell

RED STORM FALL TO EAGLES

A strong defensive effort from the Saranac Lake Red Storm kept them close with eventual CVAC champion Beekmantown through the opening 32 minutes of play Oct. 6, before Beekmantown was able to find the right formula to score a 27-0 win over the Red Storm.

The Red Storm kept Beekmantown off the scoreboard until late in the second quarter when Christian Moura scored on a 22 yard run.

Moura then scored on a five yard run in the third quarter and a one yard run in the fourth before Will Colvard’s one yard run sealed the victory for the Eagles, who also clinched the CVAC regular season title with a current 6-0 record heading into their week seven game against Moriah.

Ben Munn ran for 59 yards to lead the Red Storm, while Isaiah Buckley had 33 yards rushing. Quarterback Rhett Darrah had 35 passing yards and 30 rushing yards, while Dylan Stewart had one pass completion for 18 yards.