Patriots, Red Storm to meet for Class C volleyball title

× Expand Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Isabella Joy goes up for a kill attempt against Saranac in the Section VII/Class C semifinal round Nov. 6. The Patriots scored a 3-0 win over the Chiefs.

CLINTONVILLE | Top seed Saranac Lake and second seed AuSable Valley each scored 3-0 wins over Northeastern Clinton and Saranac, respectively, in the Section VII/Class C volleyball semifinals Nov. 6.

The two teams will now meet for the Class C title Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m. at Saranac High School.

Patriots sweep

AuSable Valley scored wins of 25-18 in the first and third sets, while earning a 25-23 win in set two.

“Starting off with a new team at the beginning of the season, I didn’t think that we would even make it to the championship, and it is an amazing feeling,” said Bela Perez. “This team is amazing. We work together really well. I’m really excited.”

“We had a tournament a few weeks ago and I think that was our turning point for the entire season,” said Abby Sawyer. “After that tournament was done, we worked harder and harder and kept fighting and didn’t stop. Win or lose, we were proud how we played every game. Today I think it really showed. We came out and we did incredible.”

“I’m really proud of all of us,” said Mallorie Douglas. “We have worked so hard for this.”

“I’m feeling proud of my teammates,” added Madison Campbell. “This is my last year on the team as a senior. Up until this year, I was the only one on this team in my grade level that played volleyball. As a team, we’ve come so far and I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates. We couldn’t be here without each other.”

“I’m super excited and proud of everyone on the team,” said Isabella Joy. “Win or lose, we still have smiles on our faces. I think that what keeps us going.”

“I’m at a loss right now,” said coach Peggy McCallister. “It was a total team effort. They came up with the big plays. They had some big rallies and when you can come up with that point, it is just a big momentum boost. Our girl’s have been doing stuff that we have asked them to do. They put it together and kept their focus and it was huge.”

McCallister agreed with her players that the Queensbury tournament they played in was a key to the season.

“I think the girl’s figured out that they needed to work a lot harder. They were just going by their wins and ever since that tournament, they worked so much harder and felt more like a team,” she said, “They’ve wanted it and they are a hard working bunch of girls. We have nine juniors and they deserve it. They put the work in and deserve it.”

“We have been working on stuff for the past couple of weeks which really prepared us for tonight,” added assistant coach Marissa O’Neill. “Honestly, with the past couple of games that we’ve had have been big for us. They’ve had to practice really hard for them and they really showed it tonight with this outcome. They came through.”

“I honestly think that our coaches get all the thanks,” said Sawyer. “They have been putting a lot of pressure on us the past couple of weeks especially. They've been having really hard practices to the point where we are about to break.”

Red Storm step closer to repeat

Meanwhile, Saranac Lake earned a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton in the other half of the Class C bracket in a matchup of the last two sectional champions,

The Red Storm will now prepare to defend their Class C title, which they won last season over Saranac.

More information on this match will be published when it becomes available.