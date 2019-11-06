Patriots return to regional finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Lilley Keyser, pictured from the Section VII/Class C title game, was a factor in all three goals, assisting on two and scoring once in the Patriots 3-1 win over Brushton-Moira Nov. 6.

POTSDAM | The AuSable Valley varsity girls soccer team will get their chance at defending state champion Stillwater Saturday after scoring a 3-1 win over Brushton-Moira Nov. 6 in the NYSPHSAA Class C regional semifinals at Potsdam High School.

Lilley Keyser set up first half goals by Jenna Stanley in the 13th minute and Kate Knapp in the 35th, while then scoring an unassisted goal in the 54th minute for an insurance marker.

Teagan Phelan scored in the 59th for Brushton-Moira, but the Patriots defense would not allow another over the final 21 minutes of play.

Koree Stillwell made four saves in the victory, as the Patriots held a 20-5 advantage in shots.

AuSable Valley (13-6-0) will now face Stillwater (17-0-2), the top-ranked Class C team and defending state title holders, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Beekmantown High School on a regional final triple header day which will also include the Chazy boys and girls teams in Class D action.

Last season, Stillwater scored a 6-0 win over the Patriots in the regional finals.