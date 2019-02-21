Patriots score overtime win against Sentinels

× AuSable Valley’s Sophie Rennie drives to the basket against Aubrey Smith, of Ticonderoga, in Wednesday’s Class C quarterfinal playoff game. The Patriots advanced to the semifinal round with a win over the Sentinels.

CLINTONVILLE | Reanna Prentiss scored six points in overtime as the AuSable Valley Patriots advanced to the Section VII/Class C semifinals with a 50-46 win over Ticonderoga Sentinels in a playoff version of the Revolutionary rivalry.

“We needed to give 100 percent effort, keep focus and move the ball to the open person,” said Prentiss, who scored 14 points for the Patriots. “I wanted to give all my effort in the overtime to get the ball where we needed it.”

“Reanna does a lot of the unsung things that do not show up in the box score and is always involved in the hustle plays, so for her to come up big offensively in overtime was huge,” said AuSable Valley coach Roger Long. “This game was an emotional roller coaster.”

Koree Stillwell finished with 17 points to lead all scorers, scoring seven of them in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime tied at 43-43.

“We all knew we needed to work together and not get down, it was good that we were able to come back,” said Stillwell.

Sophie Rennie connected on three shots from behind the arc, sparking the third quarter comeback and hitting a big shot in the fourth.

“We needed it,” Rennie said of the three-pointers. “We needed to hustle in the second half and put our heads together and stay focused.”

Shea Durgan added seven points for the Patriots, while Cora Long opened the game with a long distance connection for three points.

“We had been preaching all year that we need to play 32 minutes of basketball,” said Long. “We had not had this kind of game where we are in it throughout and then into overtime, and I thought the kids responded very well in the third quarter defensively.”

For Ticonderoga, Emily Purkey scored 14 points, including a pair of buckets late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Saidi St. Andrews led the Sentinels with 14 points, while Aubrey Smith scored 10, Kaelyn Rice, five, and Kennedy Davis, four.

The Patriots advanced to Monday’s semifinal round against second seed Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School, showing their progress throughout the season as a team which starts an eighth grader, freshman and three sophomores.

“For me, our goal was to get into sectionals playing our best basketball and to see what is happening to improve to eight wins. There is a lot of promise if we continue to work and progress,” Long said.

“I think we have a lot of chemistry and are working together well in games,” said Rennie. “I think we have a lot of potential.”

BOBCATS LED BY FRESHMAN

Northern Adirondack got 13 points from freshman Alexis Belrose and 10 more from classmate Rhylee Poupore as the Bobcats scored a 50-23 win over Lake Placid in the Class C quarterfinal round.

Bobcat coach Dennis LaBarge said the two freshmen stepped up their game in place of senior Emily Peryea, who did not play due to injury.

“Their hustle and defense helped us pull away late in the first half,” LaBarge said.

Emily Brooks and Grace Thume added six points for the Bobcats, while Brynne Gilmore, Kira LaBarge and Anna Brown scored four points and Mackenna LaBarge, 3.

For the Blue Bombers, LaBarge credited Deidra Kellerman (eight points) and Izzy Armstrong (nine) for having strong games.

Chelsea Moore, Melanie Megliore and Arnita Cecunjanin added two points each.

The second seed Bobcats will now play third seed AuSable Valley Monday at Beekmantown High School with a 6 p.m. tip.

RED STORM TOP KNIGHTS

Saranac Lake jumped out to a 26-6 first half lead in defeating the Seton Catholic Knights, 47-21, Wednesday.

“It was nice to get a playoff win for these four seniors who have worked so hard,” said Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue. “I thought all 12 girls played great tonight and really shared the basketball. We had nine of our 12 players score and nobody more than eight points.

“It was just nice to see us play a full 32 minutes well,” LaDue concluded.

Kelsey Leerett and Mecalyn Sousa scored eight points each, while Margaret Carpenter and Alexandra LaDue scored six, Nora Glover, five, with Mistre Newton, Kylee Clark, Amya Hurteau and Serena Stevens scoring four each.

For the Knights, Haley Murnane scored 10 points, while Kennedy Spriggs added eight and Kathryn Larson three.

Saranac Lake will play at 7:30 p.m., Monday at Beekmantown Central School, as the fourth seed Red Storm will take on the top seeded Vikings.

“We are looking forward to playing a great Moriah team,” LaDue said.