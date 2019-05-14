Patriots score seven in second to get past Blue Bombers

× Expand Keith Lobdell Hailey Tender connected on a double to help the AuSable Valley Patriots earn a win Monday.

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity softball team scored seven times in the bottom of the second inning, responding to the lone run of the game scored by Lake Placid en route to a 9-1 win Monday.

Maddie Campbell went the distance for the win, while Hailey Tender had the lone extra base hit for the Patriots with a double.

For Lake Placid, Danaya Patterson had 12 strikeouts in the circle while adding a pair of doubles at the plate.

INDIANS SCORE EARLY IN WIN

Peru scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings in a 9-4 win over Plattsburgh High Monday.

Emily Beattie had a trio of hits while earning the win for the Indians, while Allie Beattie had a single and triple and Abby Marshall added a double.

Alyssa Hemingway had a pair of hits for the Hornets.

BOBCATS DEFEAT SENTINELS

Anna Brown scattered six hits and two runs over seven innings in helping Northern Adirondack defeated Ticonderoga, 5-2, Monday.

Brown also collected a trio of hits at the plate, including a double, while Anika Knight had the go-ahead single in the sixth.

For the Sentinels, Anna Whitman limited the Bobcats to seven hits in taking the loss in the circle, while Lauren Dixon had a pair of hits.

GRIFFINS BAT TOO MUCH FOR EAGLES

The ELW varsity softball team wrapped out 17 hits in a 23-3 win over Chazy Monday, as Analise Burdo earned the win and had a trio of hits, including a double, while driving in four.

Kaeli Brack and Abbey Schwoebel also had triples for the Griffins, while Abby Monty had her first varsity hit.

Aiyana LaMoy had a pair of hits for Chazy.

RED STORM HOLDS ON

Saranac Lake scored 19 runs over six trips to the plate before fending off a late Moriah rally for a 19-15 win Monday.

The Vikings scored the final four ruins of the game, but were unable to complete the comeback as Katie Gay earned the win in the circle.

Amaya Hurteau parked a pair of balls for homeruns to help the Red Storm, while Caylen Skiff and Marissa Gibbs also went deep. Madison Reardon added a trio of singles.

For the Vikings, Cassidy Rushby had five hits, including a double, to pace the 13 hit, 15 run attack for the Vikings, while Sarah Anderson added a single and double, Emma Hayes a pair of singles and Dyani Bryant a triple.

COUGARS PULL AWAY FROM CHIEFS

After a Saranac rally in the sixth inning to cut the lead in half, Northeastern Clinton responded in the top of the seventh with five runs in scoring the 9-3 win over the Chiefs Monday.

Kya McComb had a triple as part of the six hit Cougar attack, while scattering five hits over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Olivia Davis had a pair of hits for the Chiefs.