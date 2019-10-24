Patriots score upset over Knights

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alex Fournier has had a strong season in net for the Patriots, making 14 saves in the Section VII/Class C quarterfinal as AuSable Valley scored a 2-1 win over Seton Catholic.

PLATTSBURGH | Tristan Laundree opened his varsity career for the AuSable Valley boys team in a memorable way, scoring twice in their Oct. 23 Section VII/Class C quarterfinal as the fifth seed Patriots (1-14-1) upset the fourth seed Seton Catholic Knights, 2-0.

Laundree scored in the 21st and 53rd minutes of play, while Noah Blood scored on a Logan Frenya assist for the Knights in the 57th, the only one of 22 shots by the Knights to find the back of the net.

“I thought we played really well,” said Patriots coach Bruce Bourgeois. “It’s about time we finally put a full game together. We were a little bit frightened at times, but we did okay. Luckily we had Tristan Laundree there who scored his first two varsity goals. He did an awesome job for us.”

Bourgeois said the key was getting the two goal lead and let his defense protect.

“I think everyone stepped up today and played the game I knew they could play,” he said. “Alex (Fournier) played awesome in the goal. Zane (Moussa) and the fullbacks played awesome as well. Their offside traps are second to none. Seton played an excellent game as well. They played just as well as we did. We were the ones that put the ball in the net.”

“We knew coming into it that it was going to be a hard game,” Moussa said. “Both teams showed they wanted the win. We wanted this so much. It was a really hard game, but we pulled it through.”

“I’m really proud of all of us,” said Wesley Tender. “We played hard. We are going to shoot for the same outcome in the next round.”

Fournier made 14 saves for the Patriots, while Tyler Reid had two for Seton.

The Patriots will play top seed Lake Placid in the semifinal round Saturday, Oct. 26 at Beekmantown High School with an 11 a.m. kickoff.