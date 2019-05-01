Patriots score win on links

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Josh Eaton carded a 55 in the Patriots 5.5-0.5 victory over Moriah Tuesday.

PORT HENRY | Jack Thomas fired a low round of 42 and Jeffrey Miller fired a 43 to halve his match with Moriah’s Thomas Clarke as AuSable Valley scored a 5.5-0.5 win over the Vikings Tuesday.

Connor Bushey carded a 45 in his win, while Lucas Strack (51), Jasmyne Allen (54) and Josh Eaton (55) also scored wins.

HORNETS REBOUND IN WIN OVER COUGARS

Plattsburgh High won each of the first four matches in scoring a 4-2 win over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

“It was a good bounce back after a poor showing against Seton,” coach Rusty Bigelow. “NCCS eighth grader Ben Fredette turned in his best match score ever tying teammate Ben Lloyd for team low with a 49 aided by excellent putting that Ben admitted to.”

Nolan deGrandpre had the low round of the match in a 48-49 win over Lloyd, as the Hornets scored all one-stroke wins as Greyson Giroux scored a 50-51 win over Chase Letourneau. Riley Channel a 52-53 win over Jace O’Connor and Tyler Boadway a 60-61 win over Avery Sample.

Fredette and Caleb Trombley (58) scored wins for the Cougars.