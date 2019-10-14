Patriots score win over Bobcats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jenna Stanley works along the sideline for AuSable Valley against Northern Adirondack’s Anika Knight in their Oct. 12 meeting.

CLINTONVILLE | In a battle of the top two teams in Class C, the AuSable Valley Patriots got goals from Lilley Keyser and Emma Crowningshield to score a 2-0 win over Northern Adirondack Oct. 12 and earned the inside track on the top seed in the upcoming Class C playoffs.

“It was a good team win for us,” said Patriots coach Lindsey Douglas. “We definitely did not have our best soccer game today, but we found a way to win. We will learn from this game a keep getting better.”

Sophie Rennie assisted Crowningshield’s goal in the 80th minute, while Keyser scored and unassisted marker in the 17th.

Koree Stillwell made 10 saves in preserving the clean sheet for the Patriots, while Aiden Lambert also made 10 saves. The Patriots held a 15-12 advantage in shots.

Griffins defeat Panthers

Six players found the back of the net for Boquet Valley in a 7-1 win over Crown Point Oct. 12.

Senior Annette Stephens scored a pair of second half goals for the Griffins, while Abbey Schwoebel, LeAnna Costin and Sydney Bisselle scored in the first 11 minutes of play.

Sophomores Elizabeth Hickey (12th) and Alexis Baumann (38th) each scored their first varsity goals in the win, while assists were made by Sydney (2) and Skylar Bisselle, Thea Shaw and Analise Burdo.

Abby Monty had six saves in the win.

Sierra Harris scored on a Lauren Kimball assist in the 70th minute for the Panthers, while Eleanor Harmon made 17 saves in net.