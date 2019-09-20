Patriots score win over Red Storm in five

× Expand Keith Lobdell Abby Sawyer had 14 kills and four aces in AuSable Valley's 3-2 win over Saranac Lake.

CLINTONVILLE AuSable Valley scored a big win over Saranac Lake Sept. 19, winning the fifth match, 25-22, in a 3-2 win over the defending Class C champ.

The Patriots also won games two and three by scores of 25-22 and 25-23, while the Red Storm won the first and fourth games, 25-16 and 25-21.

Abby Sawyer led the Patriots with 14 kills on offense, as Lexie Prins, Isabella Joy and Mallorie Douglas each had seven kills. From the service line, Prins added eight aces, with Sawyer and Douglas each adding four. Madison Campbell had 18 assists, while Joy added 13.

Defensively for the Patriots, Isabela Perez had 28 digs, with Joy and Sawyer each turning away 14 attempted kills, and Douglas 12 digs.

Sydney Andronica again shined on defense for the Red Storm, recording 43 digs to go with a pair of aces. Katie Gay combined 13 assists, 12 kills, nine digs and four aces in the Saranac Lake effort, while Maddie Gay added 12 digs and seven kills; Meagan O’Brien nine kills and nine aces; Nora Glover nine kills and two aces; and Kelsey Leeret 11 digs and four kills.

Blue Bombers rally against Cougars

After dropping the opening game 25-7, Lake Placid responded with wins of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-20 for a 3-1 match victory over Northeastern Clinton Sept. 19.

Grace Crawford had a solid game on both defense and attack with a team-leading 15 digs and seven kills, which tied for second on the team with Isabella Armstrong (three aces) and Dylan Bashaw (15 assists). Ireland Preston led the Bombers with eight kills while adding six digs, and Deidra Kellerman had five digs.

The Cougars had a strong game from the service line, as Mackenzie Gardner had four aces, with Morgan Monette (seven assists) and Catherin Foley adding three. Emma Gooley (eight digs) and Kelsey Gamache added a pair of aces each, while Gamache led the team with nine digs and four kills.

Eagles stay atop CVAC with sweep of Saranac

The Beekmantown varsity volleyball team scored games of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18 in a sweep of Saranac Sept. 19.

Alexys Hawks combined 17 assist on offense with eight defensive digs to help lead the Eagles to the win, while Brooke Ruest had 14 digs and seven kills; Jenna Begor 16 digs and four aces; Lizzie Hynes six assists, six kills and five digs; Alibra Rodriguez seven kills and six digs; Erin Gregory eight digs, Ireland Sample six digs and Shania Rose five kills.

For Saranac, Mikayla St. Louis had seven assists and four kills to pace the Chiefs offense, while Abigail Breyette had four kills and three assists. Madison DuBray and Kate Siskavich each added three kills, while Mackenzie Taylor led the team defensively with six digs.

Hornets sweep Bobcats

Arianna Gowett helped lead the Plattsburgh High offensive attack with 10 kills and five aces in a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack Sept. 19.

Aces were abundant for the Hornets, as Alexandra Hartnett also connected for five winners from the service line to go with five kills. Lily Snide (14 assists) and Veda Bingel added four aces each, while Gianna Dejesus (five kills) added three. Grace McMahon had three kills and four digs.

Anna Brown continued her strong season with five aces to go with six digs with a pair of kills and assists. Morgan Lawrence added three blocks defensively, while Allie Barber had a pair of kills.