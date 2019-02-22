Patriots, Sentinels and Vikings move on in Class C boys

× 1 of 3 Expand AuSable Valley’s Eli Douglas drives up the court against Seton Catholic’s Foster Ovios in their Class C quarterfinal round game Thursday. The Patriots advance to the semifinal round with a win. × 2 of 3 Expand Brock Huestis, of Ticonderoga, grabs a rebound against Lake Placid as the Sentinels advanced to the Class C semifinals with a win over the Blue Bombers. × 3 of 3 Expand Mike Rollins, of Moriah, rises for a shot over the Saranac Lake defense Thursday as the Vikings advanced to the Class C semifinals with a win over the Red Storm. Prev Next

CLINTONVILLE | AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Moriah each scored wins in the Section VII/Class C quarterfinal round Thursday night, joining top seed Northern Adirondack in the semifinal round Tuesday, Feb. 26.

PATRIOTS PULL AWAY FROM KNIGHTS

AuSable Valley opened the game with a 13-7 opening quarter and 26-16 lead at halftime as the fourth seeded Patriots scored a 46-40 win over the fifth seed Seton Catholic Knights Thursday.

While the Patriots led 37-26 at the end of three, the Knights did not go away, outscoring the Patriots 14-9 in the fourth quarter, almost being able to take advantage of the Patriots 5-of-15 shooting from the free throw line in the final eight minutes of the game.

“That’s going to be our homework,” said Patriots coach Jamie Douglass after the game. “Out length with Carter (Matzel) down low and the Eli (Douglas) and Luis (Perez) defending the passing lanes worked well for us and set the tempo for us.”

The Patriots limited the leading scorers for the Knights, as Tom Murray had eight points and Neil Yang 10.

“Playing a triangle-and-two, Perez and Snow did an excellent job defending their men and the other boys played great help side defense, We needed to contest every shot, deny every pass and find a body on each shot, and tonight we did better that better.”

“We knew we had to stop Yang and Murray, that was our main goal,” said Evan Snow, who scored 14 points for the Patriots. “Offensively we tried to get it into Mason and Carter but it was hard to do that against there zone, so we knew we had to step it up on defense.”

“Coach told us to stay wide and we tried to follow the game plan,” added Eli Douglas, who scored 15 and added 10 rebounds. “Nothing like getting the W and moving on.”

Luis Perez added seven points, while Matt Pray and Mason Douglas each scored four and Carter Matzel added two.

Foster Ovios had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights, while Matt Ladeiu scored six, Tobiah Osborne four and Aidan Masten two.

The Patriots advance to take on top seed Northern Adirondack Tuesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.

“We got enough done tonight to get the job done in this game, but we have a very difficult test in Northern Adirondack,” Douglass said. “We shot 5-of-15 at the foul line tonight and turned the ball over 20 times, we can’t make those type of mistakes against NAC.”

SENTINELS CRASH BOARDS AGAINST BLUE BOMBERS

Third seed Ticonderoga used their rebounding ability and 24 points from Colton Huestis to score in a 59-36 win over sixth seed Lake Placid Thursday.

Terrance Benedict had 12 rebounds to go with 12 points and five assists in the win, while Michael DuShane had 10 rebounds with 12 points. Bobby Condit added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Jack Grinnell added three points.

“I’m happy to be still playing,” said coach Joe Defayette after the game. “Lake Placid played well. Through three quarters, we had a hard time putting the ball into the basket. Once we went inside, we started getting easier buckets. We were able to go on a little bit of a run and put them away.”

“It’s round one, it’s playoffs and I love playoffs,” Huestis said. “I’m happy about this one.”

“This is a good win for us to get,” said DuShane. “Towards the end we played more together as a team. Today everyone contributed.”

Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong scored 10 points to lead the Blue Bombers, while Jacob Coursen scored nine, Gage Perry seven, Jacob Novick five and Nick Marvin two.

The Sentinels advance to play rival Moriah Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Beekmantown High School with a 6 p.m. tip.

“We are looking forward to playing Moriah up in Beekmantown,” Huestis said. “They’re our rivals — it’s going to be a good game and I’m excited.”

“I am looking forward to playing Moriah,” Defayette said. “To beat the best, you have to play the best and this one counts. We will work hard for the next couple of days and see what happens.”

VIKINGS ROLL AGAINST RED STORM

Moriah jumped out to a 22-10 first quarter lead and did not look back, scoring a 69-43 win over Saranac Lake Thursday.

Jerin Sargent scored 16 points to lead the Vikings, while Jeff Strieble had 13 points and Maddox Blaise scored 12 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Owen Fleury added nine points, with Braden Swan scoring eight points to go with six rebounds and Mike Rollins combining six points and six boards. Luke Smith and Alex Larrow scored two points each, while Scott Rice scored one.

For the Red Storm, Jacob Shipman scored 16 points and Zach Churco added 15, with Carter Gagnon scoring six, James Catania three and Brady Yando three.

The Vikings will face rival Ticonderoga Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.