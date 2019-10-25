Patriots shutout Blue Bombers, advance to C finals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lilley Keyser scored the insurance goal for AuSable Valley in the Patriots 2-0 win against Lake Placid in the Section VII/Class C soccer semifinals Oct. 24.

BEEKMANTOWN | AuSable Valley (11-6-0) took advantage of the last five minutes in each half of their Section VII/Class C semifinal match against Lake Placid Oct. 24, scoring a goal in the finishing stages of each half in a 2-0 win.

Addie Stanley was able to score on a shot in the 36th minute of play, while assisting on Lilley Keyser’s long distance goal in the 77th.

“I was looking to pass the ball up quickly and get it up to our forwards,” said Stanley of her goal. “My first thought when I struck the ball was a bad first touch and I turned to defend, but then it went in and I was excited to get the lead.”

“Addie sent a perfect pass for me and I knew I had the space to hit the ball and I was so lucky it went in,” said Keyser. “We have been playing hard and we need to keep that up. We have been passing the ball well as a team and our coach has been someone we can’t do this without.”

The goals were in support of a strong defensive performance by the Patriots, who earned the shutout as keeper Koree Stillwell made nine saves.

“Our defense was amazing, going to every 50-50 ball,” said Keyser. “They are unbreakable.”

“Our defensive back four has done well the entire season and play fearless soccer,” said coach Lindsey Douglas. “They are all great soccer players and they go where they need to in order to do what is best for the team.”

“We make sure we are talking about everything from who we are marking, switching the marks to clearing the ball or passing to feet when available,” said sweeper Reana Prentiss, who anchors a defense which includes Emily Remillard, Hailey Tender, Brooklyn Douglass, Marlena Malskis and Lydia Bruno.

“We did very well with that tonight and kept it at 100 percent the whole game.”

Brooke Paries made nine saves for the Blue Bombers.

The Patriots will face second seed Northern Adirondack Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. at Beekmantown for the Class C sectional title.