Patriots sweep Sentinels in revolutionaries track meet

TICONDEROGA | In a battle of revolutionary mascots, the AuSable Valley Patriots scored wins of 62-58 and 79-47 in a closely contested track and field meet against Ticonderoga Wednesday.

In the boys meet, David Janisse won the 110 hurdles (21.0), while Michael Purtell won the 1,600 (5:57), Kyler Besaw the 400 (1:01.0) and 200 (27.8), Ethan Leibeck the 800 (2:24), Aidan Tallman the 400 hurdles (1:18.06) and long jump (16-11), and Zane Moussa the triple jump (39-8). The team of Tallman, Purtell, Leibeck and Moussa won the 1,600 relay.

For Ticonderoga, Kyler teRiele scored wins in the high jump (5-0), shot put (29-8) and discus (111-9). Michael Facteau added a win in the 3,200 (13:10). The team also won the 3,200 and 400 relay,

In the girls meet, the Patriots’ Dakota Tender won the 100 hurdles (19.94) and triple jump (30-9.5), Anna Prindell the 100 (13.84), Lily Potthast the 1,500 (5:22) and 800 (2:48), Riley Stone the 3,000 (13:23), Kylie Giddings the shot put (24-5) and Maggie Hayes the discus (64-10). The 3,200 relay team also scored a win.

Kirsten Strum, Brooke Lauzon, Anna McDonald and Madalyn Hubbard teamed to win the 400 relay for the Sentinels, with Strum and McDonald joining Madison Flora to win the 1,600 relay.

Flora added a win in the 400 hurdles (1:23.7), while Hubbard won the 200 (29.47), Strum the long jump (14-4) and Lillian Bain the high jump (4-4).