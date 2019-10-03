Patriots win pair behind Potthast

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lily Potthast placed first for AuSable Valley at their Oct. 2 cross country meet.

BEEKMANTOWN | Lily Potthast crossed the line in a time of 18:22 as the AuSable Valley Patriots scored wins of 23-32 over Beekmantown and 15-50 over Seton Catholic.

With a three member team, Seton Catholic also took a 15-50 loss to the Eagles, but had their runners finish in second through fourth in Faline Yang, Savannah DeJordy and Lea DeJordy.

Grace Hodgson finished sixth for the Patriots, while Morgan Rennie placed seventh, Sophia Janisse eighth, Kaydence Pray 13th and Maggie Hayes 14th.

Mikayla Hamel was fifth for the Eagles, while Alice Saliba was ninth and Raelin Ko 10th.

Saranac Lake, Peru double up

The Saranac Lake girls varsity cross country team scored wins of 23-32 over Peru and 15-50 over Northeastern Clinton, while the Indians had wins of 19-44 over Lake Placid and 15-50 over NCCS.

Harley Gainer was the top finisher, as the Peru harrier crossed the line in 23:02. She was followed by Sara Trabakoulos (SLCS), Harley Cohen (LPCS), Gwen Mader (SLCS), Sara Crippen (PCS), Sylvie Linck (SLCS), Katie Samperi (SLCS), Bella Wissler (SLCS), Jennifer Owen (PCS), Hannah Trombley (NCCS), Cadia Chamberlain (PCS) and Rylee Chamberlain (PCS).

Chiefs earn three wins on sectional course

Rachael Woodruff ran a 20;02 at the Cobble Hill Golf Course, setting a time to beat at the sectional championship course as Saranac scored wins of 23-36 (Moriah/BVCS), 21-40 (Plattsburgh High) and 16-47 (Ticonderoga).

The Goats scored a 23-34 win over the Hornets, while PHS had a 20-39 win over Ticonderoga.

Sophia McKiernan was second for M/BV, followed by Nora Graves (PHS), Mackenzie Converse (SCS), Danielle Borner (SCS), Lily Clermont (PHS), Stevie Sprouse (M/BV), Morgan Baker (M/BV), Gillian Miner (SCS), Madison Flora (Ti), Molly Lynch (SCS), Kaelyn Fay (SCS), Shannon Breen (SCS), Rachel Cliche (SCS) and Angelena Fay (SCS).