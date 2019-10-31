Patriots win second straight Class C title

× Expand Jill Lobdell The AuSable Valley Patriots celebrate their Section VII/Class C championship after defeating Northern Adirondack, 4-1, in the Oct. 30 championship game.

BEEKMANTOWN | The AuSable Valley varsity girls soccer team got rolling in the second half of the Section VII/Class C final against Northern Adirondack Oct. 30, scoring three times to pull away with a 4-1 win and their second straight championship.

“Just like last year, this date has been implanted into our brain from our coach, (Lindsey) Douglas, and this is the date that we wanted to come to and we want to go further than we did last year,” said Jillian Bezio. “We have to work really hard and be really good to get what we want.”

“This is what we set out to do at the beginning of the season,” added Jenna Stanley. “We are sectional champions, back to back and we want to go further than last year.”

“We are so excited,” said Douglas, who has guided the Patriots to the state playoffs in both of her two years at the helm. “I’m so proud of them. We put in the work in the offseason. The girl’s have worked hard all season and kept our eyes on the prize.”

Bezio opened scoring for the Patriots in the 12th minute on a Kate Knapp assist, giving AVCS a 1-0 lead heading into the half.

Addie Stanley then scored twice to give the Patriots the breathing room they would need, in the 46th on an assist from Lilley Keyser and in the 55th on an assist from sister Jenna. Knapp capped the scoring for the Patriots in the 59th minute, while Myah Mitchell connected on a penalty kick for the Bobcats lone goal in the 64th.

“We have all the confidence as a team,” said keeper Koree Stillwell, who finished with five saves in the win. “We won back-to-back. Everyone played amazing. This is what we set out to do, so it is great.”

“We came out and raised our level,” added Haley Tender. “We played like a team and it was awesome! I’m speechless.”

Regional play

The Patriots (12-6-0) will advance to the regional semifinals against the Section X winner Wednesday, Nov. 6. In the Section X/Class C final, third seed Madrid-Waddington plays top seed Brushton-Moira Friday, Nov. 1, at SUNY Potsdam.

The Patriots defeated Madrid-Waddington, 3-0, in last year’s regional final before losing to eventual state champion Stillwater in the regional finals.

“They are hungry, they motivate each other on, they keep each other up and they are all each other’s biggest fans,” said Douglas. “This team is highly motivated. They have great attitudes and that’s what makes them winners.”