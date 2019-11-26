Patriots win tournament consolation game against Warriors

× Expand Keith Lobdell Sara Richards scored 11 points for the AuSable Valley Patriots in their 45-20 win over Willsboro Tuesday.

WILLSBORO | The AuSable Valley varsity girls basketball team jumped out to a 30-5 halftime lead, scoring a 45-20 win over Willsboro in the consolation game of Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament Tuesday.

Koree Stillwell scored 13 points to lead the Patriots, while Sara Richards scored 11 points.

“We were able to run our plays and this gave us a chance to see what combinations work and what we need to work on with our game,” said Stillwell. “It gives us a good head start playing in this tournament.”

“It felt real nice tonight,” said Richards. “It was nice to play with this team and I am happy I could come through in this game.”

“These two games showed us that we need to work on moving the ball around better and looking for the open shot from any of our teammates,” added Reanna Prentiss, who scored three points.

“We have a long ways to go,” said head coach Roger Long after the game. “We are really young and it is very early on in the season.”

Brooklyn Douglass scored seven points for the Patriots, while Cora Long added five, Sophie Rennie three, Kate Knapp two and Shae Durgan one.

For the Warriors, Samantha Harrison had eight points in the game, while Kaili Bourdeau and Kyla Crowningshield each added four. Jenna Ford and Bella Harrison scored two points each.