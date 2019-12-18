Pelkey breaking records in early season

× Expand File photo Andrew Pelkey of Schroon Lake became the all-time boys scoring leader for the Wildcats Dec. 14 in a 42-point performance against Tamarac.

SCHROON | Senior Andrew Pelkey entered the 2019-20 season already as a member of the 1,000 point scoring club.

This season, he continues to rewrite the record books, passing numerous players into the top 20 of Section VII all-time leading scorers in boys basketball.

On Dec. 14, Pelkey not only put his name atop the Schroon Lake boys all-time scoring list, but also moved into the top 20 leading scorers in Section VII history with his 42-point performance against Tamarac.

Pelkey passed six players with this performance, including Ben Reynolds of Willsboro, Brendan Graney of Ticoneroga, Bill Brennan of Ticonderoga, Schroon Lake’s former leading scorer Jordan Bush and Willsboro’s Cory Jacques.

Entering the new week, Pelkey was one point behind Saranac’s Butch Butchino for 19th place.

Dan Munson of Beekmantown is currently atop the Section VII boys scoring list at 1,696 points, with former Moriah standout Adam Jaquish second at 1,691. Section VII’s overall leading scorer is Westport’s Julie Moore, who finished her career with 2,388. Schroon Lake’s Shannon Brock is third overall at 1,698.

“His hard work at the game, drive and passion really help us and make him a leader on the team,” said Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail. “I have a team full of hard working and dedicated players, but he seems to have that extra gear when it comes to scoring the hustle points on offense and the talent to create scoring opportunities in transition. His teammates have also stepped up on the defensive end and used turnovers to create more opportunities for everyone.”

Collin Bresnahan added 11 points for the Wildcats, while Oliver Higgens had six, Bryant Mieras five, Isaiah Pelkey three and Cian Bresnahan two.

The day before, Pelkey score 21 points in a 50-43 win over Peru, pulling away after both teams scored 26 in the first half.

Collin Bresnahan added 11 points, with Collin Bresnahan scored five, Bryant Mieras five, Oliver Higgens four and Isaiah Pelkey three.

Silvernail said the early season schedule for the team has helped the Wildcats (4-0) prepare for the MVAC season.

“We have been playing good team ball and challenging ourselves with a very tough non-league schedule,” said Silvernail. “Our goal was to play as many tough teams as we can to prepare for league play. I am very excited to have the chance to coach this team and our core group of players in their senior year. They have all put in a lot of hard work and I am looking forward to seeing what it will bring them.”

Schroon Lake will face two key MVAC contests this week with Seton Catholic Wednesday at home and Boquet Valley Thursday on the road.