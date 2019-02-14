Pelkey, defense lead Wildcats to win

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Andrew Pelkey scored 37 points as the Schroon Lake Wildcats captured a win over Fort Edward Wednesday.

SCHROON | A dominant offensive performance by Andrew Pelkey and a strong team defensive effort led the Schroon Lake Wildcats over Fort Edward in a Section VII vs. II crossover game Wednesday.

One of only two games played in Section VII Wednesday, the Forts played even with the Wildcats in the first half, trailing by four heading into the break.

The Wildcats came out strong in the third, outscoring the Forts, 20-4, on their way to a win.

Pelkey led all scorers with 37 points, moving the junior over the 1,100-point mark for his career.

Coach Lee Silvernail said the team defense was also key, forcing 11 turnovers, which led to easy transition baskets.

Collin Bresnahan added 7 points for the Wildcats, while Ryan Haneman scored 5, Trevor Dick 5, Cian Bresnahan 4, Gabe Gratto 2 and Oliver Higgens 2.