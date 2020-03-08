Pelkey drives Schroon Lake to Class D title

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Schroon Lake Wildcats won a thrilling Section VII/Class D final with a 40-39 victory over Willsboro Saturday.

WILLSBORO | After Stephen Leibeck’s three banked in with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Section VII/Class D final to give Willsboro a 39-35 lead over Schroon Lake, something clicked inside Andrew Pelkey.

On the next possession, Pelkey drove the ball to the basket, scored and converted on a three point play to cut the lead to 39-38 before grabbing the rebound off the next Willsboro possession and going coast to coast for the game-winner in a 40-39 win for the Wildcats over the Warriors.

“My dad and coach were telling us in the huddle if they scored we were going to need a bucket, so I wanted to take the ball to the basket and see if I could get a bucket, and I got fouled as well,” said Pelkey, who finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. “At that point, I knew we had a chance.”

Pelkey’s second drive came after getting a rebound with about 30 seconds remaining, as he took off down the court.

“I had it and I knew that I could get a fast break and an opportunity to score,” he said. “Cian (Bresnahan) had been shooting great all night but I had the rebound and was able to get out in space. I got to the free throw line then made sure I slowed down to the basket so I would not commit an offensive foul and it ended up giving me the open shot.”

“He wanted the ball and we wanted the ball in our best players hands at the end of the game — he did his work,” said Wildcat coach Lee Silvernail of Pelkey. “I talked to him earlier in the fourth quarter about the need to get the momentum going to the rim and attack.”

Pelkey was also involved in the final play of the game, as well. After Schroon Lake used two fouls against the Warriors offense as they were not yet in the bonus, Willsboro inbounded the ball under the basket, where Pelkey got a hand on it before throwing it to halfcourt, allowing only a desperation shot by the Warriors which fell short.

“We just had to play defense,” Pelkey said. “We were trying to give some fouls in case we had an emergency and it ended up working great. I had the ball and I fell. I didn’t want to get a jump ball so I just chucked it as hard as I could.”

Cian Bresnahan finished with 16 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists.

“It was crazy with the intensity throughout this game,” he said. “They hit some big shots that gave them momentum, but we told ourselves we were still in it and we pushed.”

Oliver Higgens had four points and six rebounds for the Wildcats, stating he knew he had to be there for his team on the glass.

“It went through my head that I had worked really hard to get to this game and every rebound I got was going to count for another shot or another possession,” Higgens said. “Being in this game meant so much to me.”

“It’s my first year and last year with my brother (Andrew), Collin and Cian and It has been a great experience to win and I hope to get back here again,” said Isaiah Pelkey, who finished with one assist in the game.

Collin Bresnahan had one point to go with a pair of rebounds. While suffering through illness throughout the week, he said being part of the game was important or him and his team.

“I missed the whole week and it was killing me to not be at the Keene game. Being here was really special and I am just thankful,” he said.

“We have put in so much time in the gym in preseason, it feels amazing,” added Pelkey. “I still don’t believe it.”

“We have been working towards this the whole year and our main goal has been to play as a team and get this done, and it’s just awesome,” said Bryant Mieras, who had a pair of rebounds in the win.

“I thought we played really well defensively in the first half,” said Silvernail. “Regan (Arnold) hit some deep rainbow threes in the second so we had to change our game plan around.”

Warriors battle to end

For Willsboro fans, the 2020 trip to the Plattsburgh State Field House must have felt a lot like the 2019 experience against Wells, with a key three-pointer hit late but a game layup leading to a tough, one-point loss.

Arnold finished with 14 points, scoring eight in the third quarter when the Warriors came back from a 24-19 deficit to tie the game at 32-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Leibeck also had a big game for the Warriors, scoring 12 points, including the banked three, while grabbing five rebounds and recording five steals.

Hunter King added eight points and four assists, while Jared Ball had five points and four rebounds. Nick Reithel added two rebonds, while Brennon Farney had two assists and two blocks.

The Wildcats (19-3), currently ranked 13th in Class D, will face sixth ranked North Warren (21-2) from Section II Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m. at Beekmantown High School. The Wildcats and Cougars are not only close to each other for anyone traveling the Northway, several players have also played together during the AAU season.