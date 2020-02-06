Pelkey enters top three

× Expand Jill Lobdell Andrew Pelkey scored 38 points in a win over Keene Friday, in a game that featured the top two scorers in the CVAC and two players on pace to be at the top of the Section VII scoring list.

SCHROON| The Schroon Lake Wildcats hosted Keene Friday in MVAC play in a game that featured the top two scorers in the MVAC.

Someday, the names of Andrew Pelkey and Aidan Lopez may also both be atop the Section VII scoring list.

Pelkey, who scored 38 points in the Wildcats’ 74-55 win over Keene, moved to with 92 points of Beekmantown’s Dan Munson for the all-time boys scoring record of 1,696 points. Pelkey now stands at 1,604 points.

Moriah graduate and current Plattsburgh State forward Adam Jaquish is second on the career scoring list at 1,690.

Passing the torch

Recently, Munson talked about Pelkey and the chance he could break the record.

Keith Lobdell Beekmantown graduate and current Saranac assistant coach Dan Munson has held the Section VII boys basketball scoring record of 1,696 points since 1999, a mark Schroon star Andrew Pelkey is within 92 points of matching after Friday’s game against Keene.

“He plays well, he can shoot and has good ball control and moves well on the court,” said Munson about Pelkey’s game.

Munson, who watched Pelkey as an assistant coach for Saranac in their matchup against the Wildcats recently, said the record has been something he has come to cherish through the eyes of his family more than when he was setting it.

“It has been cool for my son and kids, my nieces and nephews to see it,” Munson said. “I was just glad we were winning back then. It’s nice to see the kids look in the program and say, that’s my dad.”

Keith Lobdell Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey joined the Section VII boys 1,600 career point club, led by Dan Munson (1,696) and Moriah’s Adam Jaquish, who scored 1,690 point for the Vikings.

When the former Beekmantown standout passed Keene’s Andy Dumas (1,576) in 1999, Dumas and his father were on hand to present him with a card and congratulations, something Munson hopes to do if Pelkey scores 93 more points.

“I’d love to see it and I would love to be there to congratulate him,” said Munson. “I know what it meant to me at the time so I know what it is going to mean to him. I’ll be proud of him for reaching that number and shake his hand.”

Pelkey has 413 points in 2019-20 and four games remaining in the regular season, as they travel to face Boquet Valley Wednesday, Willsboro Friday, and Lake Placid Feb. 10 before a home game with Beekmantown — where Munson set the record as an Eagle — Feb. 21.

The Wildcats currently hold the league lead and potential top seed for the Section VII/Class D playoffs.

The heir apparent?

While Pelkey has reached the timberline of the Section VII boys scoring mountain, Keene sharp shooter Aidan Lopez scored 25 points in the loss against the Wildcats.

The Beaver sophomore has scored 379 points this season, averaging 23.7 per game, just behind Pelkey’s pace of 25-plus per game.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Aidan Lopez scored 25 points for Keene against Schroon Lake Friday. Lopez, a sophomore, is the second leading scorer in the MVAC and has scored over 600 points in his career.

As a freshman, Lopez averaged 15.5 points per game, according to the Keene team stats on their MaxPreps page, scoring 263 points in 2018-19 and giving him at 642 points with four regular season games remaining against Johnsburg-Minerva (Wednesday), at Newcomb (Friday), Boquet Valley (Feb. 10) and at Chazy (Feb. 12) before heading into sectionals.

By comparison, Pelkey had 681 points at the end of his sophomore season, scoring 510 as a junior.

Game summary

In the game between the Wildcats and Beavers, Cian Bresnahan added 13 points for the victors, while Isaiah Pelkey added 10, Collin Bresnahan seven and Oliver Higgens four.

Sebastian Smith scored eight points for Keene, as Alp Tas and Sam Baldwin scored seven, Shevron Dick five and Julian Smith three.