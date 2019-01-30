Pelkey hits 1,000th point mark in win over AuSable Valley

× Schroon Lake junior Andrew Pelkey scored his 1,000th career point against AuSable Valley on Jan. 28. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SCHROON | While Andrew Pelkey will always remember the two free throws he hit to reach the 1,000 career point mark Jan. 28 in a 70-64 win over AuSable Valley, he also knows he could have done it sooner.

“The first three free throws I took were kind of nerve-wracking,” said Pelkey, the Schroon Lake junior who became the 84th player in Section VII boys history to reach the milestone.

“I over-think them sometimes, but I knew I could hit 1,000 with the two I had and tried not to think about it and just hit the shots I had. It was really cool and an exciting moment.”

“It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid,” said Wildcat coach Lee Silvernail. “One of my all time favorite basketball players. He comes into the gym and works very hard, practice or a game there is not much difference when you see him on a court.”

Silvernail said everyone was happy Pelkey was able to reach the milestone in a win against a quality Class C team in AuSable Valley.

“This was a good AuSable team and to go and beat them is a good night on top of Andrew getting 1,000,” he said. “No matter what happens, he wanted to make sure his team won the game first.”

“We got a chance to score tonight and we were shooting well in the game,” Pelkey said. “The heart we had in this game is the heart we need to have at the end of the season. We know what our potential is so if we play hard and play with passion we can make a good run.”

Pelkey now stands at 1,021 career points — something he set as a goal for himself from a young age, being part of a sporting family.

× Andrew Pelkey stands with his parents to receive the game ball after he scored his 1,000th career point on Jan. 28. Photo by Jill Lobdell

“My father always talked about when my uncle, Brian, had scored 1,000 and it was cool to hear about that moment with him and that really motivated me,” Pelkey said. “Praise God it actually happened.

“Give my mom credit, too,” he added. “My mom and dad have been there the whole time. She always gives me the rundown on the game, positive or negative, which is good to hear sometimes.”

Pelkey joins a long list of Schroon Lake players to reach the 1,000 point mark, including Josh Filler (1,003), Ethan Tyrell (1,014), Lucas Brock (1,147), Nick LeClair (1,162), Jesse Shaughnessy (1,232) and Jordan Bush (1,292).

Along with being within reach of the school record for career points, Pelkey could also be within reach of the Section VII record of 1,696, set by Dan Munson of Saranac.

“I had never heard of (the record) until now, but it is something I would like to shoot for,” Pelkey said.

The game itself came down to an exciting finish, as Cian Bresnahan hit a key three-point basket while Pelkey and Oliver Higgens connected on four free throws to help lift the team over the Patriots.

Along with 31 points from Pelkey, Cian Bresnahan added 13, while Travis Dick scored 11, Collin Brenshan, 11, and Higgens, four.

Eli Douglas led the Patriots with 17 points while Luis Perez added 15, Carter Matzel, 12, Mason Douglas, eight, Patrick Durgan, six, Matt Pray, four and Evan Snow, two.