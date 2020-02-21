Pelkey makes his mark on Section VII record books

× Expand Keith Lobdell Andrew Pelkey of Schroon Lake weaves his way past Beekmantown’s Nate Finley as the Wildcats scored a 70-67 win over the Eagles Friday. Pelkey, scoring 30 in the game, set a new benchmark for boys scoring in Section VII, passing Eagles' alum Dan Munson’s 1,696 career point total and finishing the regular season with 1,704 — the first boys player to reach that mark.

SCHROON | Andrew Pelkey scored 30 points to help Schroon Lake defeat Beekmantown, 70-67 Friday, but it was the 23rd point he scored that put him into the record books.

After being fouled on a shot attempt that went in to put him at 22 for the game and 1,696 for his career, Pelkey calmly stepped to the foul line, took his usual one dribble and set himself before releasing the ball into the air as the Schroon Lake fans in attendance held their collective breath.

Swish.

With that sound, Pelkey did a little hop as he went back on defense, giving a high five to teammate Collin Bresnahan as the Schroon Lake sideline erupted, knowing Pelkey had just became Section VII’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball.

“I have been playing basketball for a long time, and this isn’t even a number I knew about until you told me the night I hit 1,000,” said Pelkey, referring to the author. “It was a lot of hard work and I am just extremely blessed and thank the Lord he gave me a talent and love for sports.”

“That was the first time we had ever heard about it an heard about Dan (Munson),” added Wildcat head coach Lee Silvernail. “We really didn’t have any conversations about it until about halfway through the season when I had a talk with him during a game where I thought he was pressing for points and I just told him, let’s just go out and play and I think that calmed him down and cleared his mind to just focus on playing.”

Congrats from former scoring champ

Pelkey passed Munson, who held the record since 1999 at 1,696, with the closest challenge coming from now third place scorer Adam Jaquish of Moriah in 2016.

“I told him I was proud of him. He worked hard and played well, and he should be proud,” said Munson, a Beekmantown graduate. “I told him it has been fun following him and the whole chase and I have been excited for this moment to come for him and wanted to make sure I was here for it.”

“To do it against his hometown team was just crazy,” said Pelkey. “He is such an amazing guy and for him to come and tell me he was rooting for me and to congratulate me on passing his mark was really special to me.”

Pelkey said during the season, he had watched the video of Munson’s game against NCCS where he scored his 1,000th career point in a 54 point performance.

“It was just crazy,” Pelkey said. “They were throwing tennis balls at him. It just showed what kind of competitor and scorer he was and I am happy he took the time to come and talk to a little guy like me.”

A team accomplishment

Pelkey also added his appreciation for his coach and teammates.

“I am grateful to everyone who has coached me and who I have played with over these last five years of varsity basketball,” he said. “Three of the guys I play with out here this season are family, it has just been special. Cian (Bresnahan), Collin (Bresnahan) and all of my teammates have been so unselfish with the ball and given me a look when they had their own chance to score, and I am thankful for them all.”

Silvernail said his words of wisdom to Pelkey were simple.

“If you keep doing what you are doing you are going to get it, just go out and play hard, represent yourself well and do it the right way,” he said.

Silvernail said Pelkey also showed an unselfish side, dishing out several assists in the game.

“I told him after this game that he set a great example, setting the record while playing your best game,” said Silvernail. “He made some really nice passes and he was not pressing and I thought he played a solid basketball game.”

“The offensive flow was amazing for the first three quarters and it never looked like it was a different game for him at all,” added Munson, who is an assistant coach for the Saranac boys team.

Making school history as well

Pelkey was not done making history after his 1,697th point, as his next basket put him one point past former Schroon Lake varsity girls standout Shannon Brock, who had held the Wildcat scoring record at 1,698.

Pelkey, who is the first boys player to score 1,700 points in a career (currently at 1,704) only trails Northeastern Clinton’s Courtney Coryea (1,909) and Westport’s Julie Moore (2,388) in sectional history.

Pelkey’s next game will not come until March, when the Wildcats, who will most likely earn the top seed in the Class D sectional tournament, will play the winner of the expected Wells/Keene quarterfinal.

“We are looking forward to play the best ball we can,” said Pelkey. “The last two years — I’ll be honest, we choked away our chance in the semifinal round both years. We have just come out flat and we have to work on our offense and really concentrate on defense, because offense can something that can go cold but defense never goes cold.”

