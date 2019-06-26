Pelkey shines as Bolton/Schroon baseball team wins Section VII Class D championship

× Bolton-Schroon Lake senior pitcher Andrew Pelkey allowed only three hits over seven innings against Chazy June 1 in leading his team to win the Section VII Class D baseball championship. Weeks after this victory, Pelkey was named Most Valuable Player for the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference, along with Ben Norcross of Chazy.

PLATTSBURGH | Bolton-Schroon Lake baseball team’s quick-strike offense garnered their squad a Section VII Class D championship recently, capping off a stellar 8-2 season.

The Wild Eagles produced four runs in the opening inning against Chazy June 1 for a 4-1 victory.

Bolton-Schroon’s senior pitcher Andrew Pelkey scattered three hits over seven innings, striking out eight and allowing four walks.

“It was the best, knowing we had four runs I wanted to do my part to make sure that was enough,” Pelkey said. “Baseball is probably my favorite sport, and it was awesome to get this win.”

Bolton/Schroon coach Mark Andrejkovics said that Pelkey is one of the best pitchers in the region.

“He has been dominant in every year he has played,” the coach said.

Pelkey ran into a rough patch in the fourth, throwing 29 of his 96 pitches in the game and giving up one run on two hits. In the fifth, Pelkey rebounded, needing only five pitches to get three outs. Other than the fourth, Pelkey limited Chazy to one hit and two walks.

Bolton/Schroon Lake’s big inning came in their first at-bat, when junior shortstop Cian Bresnahan and senior outfielder Dustin Reiter led off the game with singles.

After a walk, wild pitch and error leading to a pair of runs, junior third baseman Michael Baker connected on a two-run single, driving in Pelkey and junior catcher Collin Bresnahan.

“We knew it was going to be a close game so we tried to stay focused and come out hard,” Baker said. “We wanted to focus on coming out and scoring as many runs as possible.”

SEASON ENDS FOR ‘WILD EAGLES’

Although Bolton/Schroon Lake got off to similar hot start in a subsequent regional Class D finals game June 8 against Lisbon, they were unable to hold onto a 4-0 second-inning lead — and were defeated, 5-4.

Andrew Pelkey went the distance on the mound for Bolton/Schroon Lake, allowing eight hits while striking out 12.

Collin Bresnahan connected on a double in the second inning, followed by an RBI single by sophomore second baseman Marvin Dobert. Senior first baseman Craig Wholey then drove in Dobert before scoring on a bunt by freshman catcher Ethan Ferris, who then scored on a Lisbon throwing error.

Lisbon’s bats then went to work, scoring once in each of the third, fifth and sixth innings before scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.