Pelkey starts climb up scoring list

Schroon Lake's Andrew Pelkey, pictured last season where he finished with 1,191 points for his career, opened the 2019-20 season with 30 points against Fort Ann Wednesday.

SCHROON | Andrew Pelkey opened the new season by moving within the top 40 of Section VII all-time leading scorers, dropping 30 points against Fort Ann in a 63-52 win Wednesday.

Pelkey, who surpassed the 1,000-point barrier last season, moved into 35th all-time with 1,221 points, one behind Chris Skiff of Tupper Lake and 11 behind former Wildcat Jesse Shaughnessy, who is second in school scoring.

The Section VII boys scoring record stands at 1,696, set by Beekmantown’s Dan Munson in 1999.

Cian Bresnahan added 12 points in the win, while Oliver Higgens added 10, Collin Bresnahan seven, Isaiah Pelkey two and Bryant Mieras two.

Eagles balance tops Sentinels

Ian McCasland scored 16 points, with Nate Finley adding 12, Cole Nephew 11 and Parker Kelly 10 as Beekmantown scored a 51-47 win over Ticonderoga.

Andrew Sorrell added two points for the Eagles

Terrence Benedict led the Sentinels with 13 points, while Braden Perry scored 11, Monty Benedict nine, Zane Ott five, Conall Tierney five and Brock Huestis four.

Red Storm win Tri-Lakes showdown

The Saranac Lake boys varsity basketball team outscored Lake Placid 26-13 in the second half en route to a 43-29 win.

Zach Churco scored 11 points to lead a balanced attack for the Red Storm, as James Catania and Nate McCarthy scored eight points each, Brady Yando and Landon Faubert six, and Gabe Faubert four.

Jack Armstrong led the Blue Bombers with 13 points, while Matt Brandes scored seven, Nick Marvin six, Zach Gavin two and Will Quilla one.

Cougars rally against Knights

Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Northeastern Clinton Cougars outscored Seton Catholic 37-20 in the second half to give the Cougars a 63-56 win over the Knights.

Bryan Claudio led the Cougars with 23 points, while Mason Supernaw and Thomas Gilbo each scored 12. Stephen Garrow added nine points, while Alex Gomez scored six and Spencer Trudo two.

Alex Coupal had 24 points for the Knights, while Foster Ovios scored 15, Tom Murray 14 and Kolbee LaPoint three.