Perez leads AuSable to first win

× AuSable Valley’s Luis Perez turns up field for what would be a 52-yard reception, setting up the winning score for the Patriots over Ticonderoga Oct. 12. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | Lucas Perez made two of the biggest catches in the 2018 season for the AuSable Valley Patriots — one on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Perez, the top target of quarterback Evan Snow throughout the season, hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a lead and then sealed the game with an interception as the Patriots defeated the Ticonderoga Sentinels, 26-25, Oct. 12.

The touchdown pass was set up by a 52-yard catch-and-run by Perez, who finished with 215 receiving yards in the game.

“That ball was up there for two hours,” said Perez of the game-winning pass from Snow, where the quarterback rolled out to the right before throwing back to Perez on the left side of the field.

“I thought I had another receiver open but it closed up,” Snow said. “I looked back and saw Luis waiving his arm so I threw it up to him.”

“It definitely was not how we drew it up,” said coach Ed McCallister. “We made some bug plays late in the game, which we had not been able to this season.”

Snow finished with 264 yards passing and three touchdowns, completing a pair to Perez and a third to Mason Douglas, who had 48 yards receiving.

“We’ve been connecting with each other since we were three years old,” said Snow about Perez.

Jason Fletcher ran the ball 17 times for 75 yards and a score to lead the rushing attack for the Patriots.

Terrance Benedict led the Sentinels with 230 passing yards and two touchdown passes, with Michael DuShane (115 yards) and Bryce Gautreau (50 yards) each grabbing a ball in the endzone. Russ Gallo III had 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

RED STORM FALL

The Patriots will next travel to Saranac Lake Oct. 20 for a Class C semifinal game against the Red Storm, who are coming off a 39-0 loss at the hands of Peru where Indian quarterback Ryley O’Connell became the section’s all-time leading passer, finishing with 236 yards in the game.

For the Red Storm, it was a tough day as the team was limited to just 25 yards from scrimmage. Rhett Darrah completed four-of-five passes for 24 yards, while Dylan Stewart completed a pair of passes for 18 yards. The team was held to negative 18 yards rushing.