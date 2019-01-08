Peru’s Williams near perfection in loss to Patriots

× Expand James Williams, of Peru, was two pins away from perfection Monday, rolling a 298 game for the Indians against AuSable Valley. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | James Williams had the eyes of North Bowl Lanes on him when the Peru Indians rolled against AuSable Valley Monday.

Williams rolled 11 straight strikes to open the match, just missing out on recording the eighth perfect game in Section VII history on his 12th and final ball to roll a 298 game, the highest of the season and missing a 300 by just two pins.

“For a young player, he was very calm in the eight, ninth and 10th frames,” said Peru coach Dave Mendofik. “His first two balls in the 10th were perfect, he just missed the pocket on the last shot and left two. I am very proud of him.”

Mendofik said the crowd started to grow during the seventh frame, and “all eyes were glued” to the Indian bowler when he stepped up for his final three shots.

Williams’ game was the highest for the Indians since Jonathan Bowman rolled a perfect 300 in 2014. Dalton Exford was the last Section VII bowler to accomplish the mark in 2016.

However, the Indians were unable to score a point against the defending state champion AuSable Valley Patriots, who scored a 4-0 win on the strength of a 678 series from Troy McDonald and a 669 series from Andrew Terrell.

In the girls match, the Patriots scored a 3-1 win over the Indians, as Katelynn Miller had a pair of 204 games to go with a 213. Breanna Lacy added a 516 series for the Patriots, while Kathryn Bowman had a 623 series for Peru.

Northeastern Clinton Cougars completed a pair of 4-0 sweeps of Plattsburgh High Monday, as Gabe Sisco rolled a 630 triple for the boys team and Sabrina Phair a 623 series for the girls.

Mark Hager had a 460 series for the Hornets, while Emily Seymour had a 315 triple.

Ticonderoga also scored a pair of 4-0 wins in their matches against Saranac, with Axel Dedrick having a strong triple with games of 268, 255 and 210 as part of a 733 series for the Sentinels. Gavin Fleury added a 621 series and Zach Bush a 614 for the boys, while Jade Frasier had a 430 series and Adriana Borho a 422 for the girls.

Saranac was led by Nick Pelerin’s 572 series and a 355 series from Gabby Weir,

In a girls match, the Beekmantown Eagles got a 505 series from Morgan Brunet on the Willsborough Lanes as they scored a 4-0 win over the host Warriors. Paige and Kylie Hilborne rolled triples of 494 and 489, respectively, for Beekmantown, while Kayla Gay had the high game of the match for the Warriors with a 203 as part of a 563 series.