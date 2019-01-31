Peru, Beekmantown earn wins on lanes

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Peru’s Kathryn Bowman rolled a 244 game as the Indians scored a win over Saranac Wednesday

PLATTSBURGH | The Peru Indians scored a pair of 4-0 wins over Saranac in CVAC league bowling action Wednesday, as Josh Trombley rolled a 233 high game for a 609 series while Kathryn Bowman had a 244 high game and 604 series.

James Williams added a 515 series for the Indians while Avery Duvall rolled a 485 series, Tommy Dubay, 450, Kenneth Duell, 440, and Mike Blower, 400.

Nick Pelerin led Saranac with a 557 series and 192 game.

In the girls match, Sarah Williams added a 230 high game and 598 series for the Indians while Leita Ciolek had a 573 series and Karrisa Poupore had a 400.

Gabby Weir led the Chiefs with a 430 series

EAGLES DEFEAT FRANKLIN ACADEMY

Beekmantown scored a 3-1 win over the Franklin Academy Huskies in the boys match and a 4-0 win in girls competition Wednesday.

Damien Stutsman finished two pins off the high game of the night with a 257 as part of a 638 series to lead the Eagles, while Jordan Deyo rolled a 611 triple, Jacob Deyo, 608, Troy Reid, 562 and Dylan Seymour, 447.

Kylie Hilborne had the top series of the night for the Beekmantown girls with a 564 triple while Morgan Brunet had the top game of the night with a 220 as part of a 562 triple. Paige Hilborne added a 492 series while Alexis Cook had a 469 and Ashleigh Barcomb had a 439.