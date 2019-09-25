Peru edges PHS, sweeps AVCS

× Expand Jill Lobdell Plattsburgh High's Alexandra Hartnett tried to block the attack of Mallory Martin from Peru as the Indians scored a 3-2 win over the Hornets Sept. 23.

PERU | The Indian varsity volleyball team was pushed to the edge by Plattsburgh High Sept. 23,having to score a 25-22 win in the fifth game for a 3-2 (25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 19-25) win over the Hornets Sept. 23.

Marie Higgins led the offense with 18 kills, while Teagan Seymour added 11 thanks to 39 assists from Lauryn Clary. Julia Prescott starred receiving the ball with 39 digs, while Higgins added 20 and Molly Timmons 12 to go with five aces. Mallory Martin added three blocks to go with four kills, with Prescott hitting three aces from the service line.

Lily Snide led the Hornets with 20 assists, 21 digs and five aces, while Grace McMahon had 13 digs and six kills; Alexandra Hartnett 10 kills and four blocks; Gianna Dejesus 16 digs and Veda Bingel four aces.

Both teams followed their marathon up with wins Sept. 24, as Higgins had 14 kills and 19 digs in a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley, while Snide had 10 aces and 18 assists in a 3-1 win over Saranac Lake.

Adirondack bests Clinton in battle of North

Trailing two games to one, Northern Adirondack scored wins of 25-18 in the fourth and 25-19 in the fifth for a 3-2 match win over Northeastern Clinton Sept. 24.

The Bobcats were led from the service line by Anna Brown and Allie Barber, who both had 10 aces while Brown added 10 digs, nine assists and six kills. Morgan Lawrence added nine kills, while Jadyn LaValley had four kills and seven assists.

For the Cougars, Kelsey Gamache had a strong performance on both sides with 30 digs and two blocks on defense to go with 12 kills on the attack. Mackenzie Gardner added eight kills, 12 digs and four aces; while Morgan Monette had 13 assists, seven aces and eight digs; Lauryn Munson 13 digs and three aces; and Catherin Foley 20 digs.

The Bobcats won after coming off a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Saranac the day before, where Kate Siskavich led the Chiefs with 15 aces, 10 digs and five kills. Mikayla St. Louis added 14 digs and nine kills with Brianna Rivas adding eight assists,

NCCS had dropped a 3-0 meeting with AuSable Valley, who were led by 16 digs and four aces from Abby Sawyer. Madison Campbell had five kills, while Isabella Joy had 15 assists.

Beekmantown sweeps Blue Bombers

The Eagles scored wins of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-11 in a sweep of Lake Placid Sept. 24.

Brooke Ruest had 14 digs for the Eagles, while Alexys Hawks had 13 assists and Lizzie Hynes 12; Alibra Rodriguez 11 kills and Jenna Begor three aces.

Evelynn Sharp had four kills, three assists and two aces for the Blue Bombers, while Isabella Armstrong had five digs and three kills with Dylan Bashaw adding seven assists.

It was the first match of the week for the Eagles, while Lake Placid had dropped a 3-1 match against Saranac Lake Sept. 23.

For the Red Storm, Madie Gay had 10 digs, four kills and three aces, while Meagan O’Brien had five aces, Nora Glover two blocks and Sydney Andronica 19 digs.