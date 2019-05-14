Peru, Lake Placid stay unblemished in CVAC golf

× Expand Keith Lobdell Clayton Spaulding helped lead Ticonderoga to a 4-2 win over Saranac Lake Monday.

ROUSES POINT | The Peru Indians and Lake Placid Blue Bombers both scored wins Monday as the two teams stayed out of the loss column to lead the CVAC standings.

The Indians scored a 6-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Monday, as Austin Carpenter scored a 40-41 win over Ben Lloyd and Keegan Smith scored a 44-46 win over Chase Letourneau in matchups that featured four of the top 20 scoring averages in Section VII.

Five Indians went under 50 in wet and cold conditions, with Alex Lawliss (45-60), Jacob Bechard (46-53) and Erick Frechette (49-50) all carding round in the 40s.

Matt Latinville recorded a 50-60 win.

Meanwhile, Lake Placid scored a 5-1 win over Seton Catholic, as Hunter Wilmot’s 44 was the low score in the match in the three stroke win over John Glover.

Jack Armstrong carded a 48 in the three stroke win over Foster Ovios, while Brendan Bullock carded a 49 in his win. Cole Jacques (50-60) and Grady Draper (60-62) also scored wins for the Blue Bombers.

Nate Boule scored the lone win for the Knights with a round of 51.

CHIEFS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Saranac stayed one loss back of the CVAC leaders Monday as Ian Zurlo carded the medalist round of 41 in a 5-1 win for the Chiefs over AuSable Valley.

Jeffrey Miller had the low round for the Patriots, carding a 35 in a win.

Alivia Waldron scored a 44 in victory, while wins also went to Connor Recore (53-57), Kyle LaPorte (51-64) and Keegan Brown (48-54).

EAGLES SCORE WIN OVER WILDCATS

In their final meeting, the Westport Eagles scored a 5.5-0.5 win over Schroon Lake Monday, as Lawrence Lobdell carded a 42 in a 4-and-3 win over Schroon Lake medalist Travis Dick, who shot 52.

McKenzie Stephens also carded a sub-50 round with a 48 in a 5-and-4 win, while Abe Staats (4-and-3), Tomasi Vaiciulis (1-up) and Ailsa Kohler (1-up) also scored wins.

Magnus Kohler of the Eagles scored a half point, as he and Schroon Lake’s Derrick Loiselle halved their match and both shot 58.

SENTINELS SCORE WIN OVER RED STORM

Ticonderoga earned points in the No. 3 through No. 6 matches in scoring a 4-2 win over Saranac Lake Monday.

Clayton Spaulding had the low round of 48 for the Sentinels, while Ben Swajger (49-56), Brett Moore (58-69) and Mike Fitzgerald (56-69) also scored wins.

For Saranac Lake, Zach Churco and Will McClure carded matching scored of 45 in wins.

EAGLES SWEEP VIKINGS

Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij carded a 41 in a two stroke win over Moriah’s Thomas Clarke (43) in a battle of the top two scoring averages in Section VII as the Eagles scored a 6-0 win Monday.

After the match, Clarke (40.8) still held a slight scoring edge over Chavanchankij (41.4).

Beekmantown received five sub-50 rounds, with Dalton Kane (43-60), Ben Welch (47-57), Riley Loughan (47-60) and Hunter Gelwicks (49-57) each scored wins.

Camden Brayton scored the sixth win for the Eagles, carding a 57.