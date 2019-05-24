Peru leads way into sectional golf tourney

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Thomas Clarke is tied for the top scoring average in Section VII heading into the golf championships at the Craig Wood Golf Course May 23-24.

PERU | A week after the MVAC crown was wrapped up, the Peru varsity golf team finished a 10-0 season with a 5-1 win over Lake Placid, wrapping up the CVAC title and placing themselves as one of the top teams heading into the sectional golf tournament, to be held May 23-24 at Craig Wood Golf Course in Lake Placid, with 9 a.m. starts each day.

Jacob Bechard led the Indians with a 43, while Keegan Smith added a 44, Erick Frechette 46, Austin Carpenter 48 and Matt Latinville 55. Brendan Bullock of Lake Placid scored a 47-55 win over Alex Lawliss.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said coach John Clemons. “They are a great group of kids with a lot of competitiveness. They have worked hard and set this as a goal early in the season. They have already set their next goal and know it will be difficult at Craig Wood but all six have shot in the 40’s this year.”

The Indians have two of the top 10 ranked golfers in Section VII in Carpenter (43.6) and Smith (45.1), while Bechard averages a score of 47.5 per nine holes.

Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij and Moriah’s Thomas Clarke have carded the lowest scoring averages for the season at around 41 strokes per nine, followed by Willsboro’s Regan Arnold, Saranac’s Ian Zurlo and Nik Hamel, Crown Point’s Jake LaDeau, Carpenter, Northeastern Clinton’s Ben Lloyd, Lake Placid’s Hunter Wilmot and Smith.

The team championship round takes place Thursday, with the top third of the field returning for the individual title Friday.

There will also be a girls state qualifying round May 24, with Alivia Waldron of Saranac Lake having averaged 45.3 on her scorecard during the season, good for 11th overall.