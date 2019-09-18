Peru narrowly defeats Beekmantown on mats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Nate Sarnow, right, won the all around for Beekmantown Sept. 17 against Peru, but Maddy Witkiewicz, left, the Indians scored a 0.95 point win over the Eagles in the team gymnastics competition.

PERU | It looks like its going to be a solid season in CVAC gymnastics.

Peru won their second meet of the season Sept. 17, this time by less than one full point in a 161.50-161.55 contest against Beekmantown.

The Eagles’ Nate Sarnow claimed the all-around title with a score of 35.00, while teammate Lauren Gonyo placed third at 32.80 and Shawna Manor fifth with a score of 31.95.

The Indians had the even number members of the top all around athletes, as Maddie Witkiewicz placed second with a score of 33.35, Rylee Desso fourth with a 31.95, and Kandra Lawliss sixth at 30.45.