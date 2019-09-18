Peru, PHS score convincing wins

PLATTSBURGH | The Peru Indians and Plattsburgh High Hornets each scored convincing wins in girls varsity swimming Sept. 17, as the Indians scored a 111-52 win over Moriah and PHS a 112-35 win over AuSable Valley.

Jill Lobdell Alexis Hathaway had a pair of individual wins for the Peru swim team Sept. 17.

Indians earns near sweep

Peru won 10 of the 11 events held against the Vikings, as Ella Garrow won the 200 free and 100 free, Alexis Hathaway the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke, Emily McLane winning in the 200 IM, Katharine Roy the 50 free and Olivia Barnett the 100 back. The team of Grace Frank-Calvo, McLane, Hathaway and Ashley Brousseau won the 200 medley relay, while Hathaway, Sydney Barnett, Ashlyn Bola and Mikaela Raymond teamed in the 200 free relay and Raymond, Bola, Frank-Calvo and Emma Brooks won the 400 free relay.

Emma Collard the 500 free and second in the 100 back for the Vikings, while Liz Dever placed second in the 200 IM and Lily Williams placed second in the 50 free.

Jill Lobdell Alison Silver dives into the pool after Allie Coupal touches in the 200 medley relay for Plattsburgh High in their win over AuSable Valley Sept. 17.

Hornets strong

Plattsburgh High also won 10 events against the Patriots, with Alison Silver winning the 200 IM and 100 fly, Kasey Fuller the 200 free, Andie Abdallah the 50 free, Marissa Silver the 100 free, Sophia LaValley the 100 back and Annemarie Geiger the 100 breaststroke. The Silver’s teamed with Abdallah and Allie Coupal in the 200 medley relay, while Allison Silver, Abdallah, Savanna Briehl and Theadora Welch won the 200 free relay and the team of Welch, Fuller, Abdallah and Briehl won the 400 free relay.

Allison McCormick scored the lone win for the Patriots in the 500 free, while placing second in the 200 IM. Emma Green placed second in the 50 free