Peru recounts thriller in Moriah, looks forward to first Apple Bowl night game

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ian Joy makes the game-ending interception shortly after making the game-winning touchdown catch for Peru in their 27-26 win over Moriah.

PERU | A full moon on Friday, Sept. 13, may have helped the Peru varsity football team counter the sometimes mystical ways the Moriah Vikings earn wins on Linney Field.

It appeared the Vikings were on their way to another magical night at their long-time home field, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to take a 26-21 lead with 1:10 left.

It looked even bleaker for the Indians after Myles Madill sacked Peru quarterback Zach O’Connell, setting up a long third down.

However, a pass interference call gave the Indians life, and O’Connell found Ian Joy for a 24-yard touchdown pass and a 27-26 win.

"I made my cut and was open. I was able to cross the defenders face and get in,” said Joy, who then ended the game with an interception with just seconds remaining.

“That was probably one of the best games I have played, but it goes out to the team and we are going to move on from this.”

“We wanted to keep our head focused on the next play,” said O’Connell. “Everyone was focused and Ian ran a good route.”

“Ian ran a perfect route and Zach put the ball right where it needed to be,” said coach Pat Keleher. “Zach’s got Moxy to come back from last week and play like this.”

The score was set up by a long kickoff return by Austin Carpenter, who set the Indians up deep in Moriah territory.

“I had the patience and was able to bounce it out and put us into a good scoring position and Ian made one heck of a catch,” he said.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Xavier LaFountain reaches out for his interception for the Indians against Moriah.

The Indians were also bolstered by key plays from their lineman, as Kaleb Martineau had a fumble recovery while Xavier LaFountain and Dylan Brown each had interceptions.

“I just wanted to catch it,” said LaFountain. “I didn’t even care about running I just wanted to catch it. It was my first interception in eight years of football.”

“I was the tackle on the inside and was coming out through untouched, so I realized it was a screen,” said Brown. “I looked up and the ball was right there. I put my hands up and then I didn’t want to stop because we were only about 20 yards out. My head was hurting and they were grabbing at my ankle and bringing me down, but I just wanted to keep going.”

“The line play was huge,” Keleher said. “I thought we did a good job on Maddox (Blaise) in the first half but in the second he was able to run us down. Those turnovers by the line kept our head above water.”

Apple Bowl at night Friday

Now, the Indians prepare for something that has not happened in program history — a night game under the new lights at the Apple Bowl.

The field has been hosting varsity soccer games, but will welcome the football squad for a 7:30 p.m. start against Plattsburgh High.

“It is going to be crazy,” said O’Connell. “Everyone has got to come out. It is going to be packed and we are going to have a good, fun game.”

“I can’t wait,” said Brown. “It is going to be a great game and a dogfight. I can’t wait to get under those lights for the first night game ever at the Apple Bowl.”

“We are so excited and our community is excited,” said Keleher. “For three weeks they have been chomping at the bit getting ready for a game under the lights at the Apple Bowl.”

It will also be a big game for the Indians, facing a Class B rival with postseason implications.

“It’s even more rewarding because it is against the Hornets,” said Carpenter.

“We are playing our rival in Plattsburgh and there are a lot of story lines there,” said Keleher. “It’s going to be a special night.”