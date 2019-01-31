Peru, Saranac gain wins on mats

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Brayden Bushey scored a 12-9 decision win for Peru in a win over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

PERU | The Peru Indians varsity wrestling squad recorded 10 wins over Northern Adirondack in a 58-15 victory Wednesday night.

Aaron Edwards scored a 15-3 major decision to open the match for the Indians at 106, followed by a 12-9 win by Brayden Bushey over Troy Labarge at 120.

Logan Dubuque then scored a fall at 126, followed by a Connor Witkiewicz 8-0 major decision at 132, a Jack Hayes 9-0 major decision at 138, Alijah Seymour 6-0 decision win at 145, Dustin Goddeau 10-0 major decision at 170, Mason Maulding fall at 220 and Dalton Criss fall at 285.

David Griffen scored a pin for a Northern Adirondack win at 152, while Tyler Trombley scoffed a 1-0 decision over Derek Fagan in the 182 match and Jace Fillion scored a fall at 195.

CHIEFS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Saranac scored five wins by fall as they earned a 64-24 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Collin Clancy started the match with a pin at 106, while Robert Foley (120), Hunter Devins (126), Bryce Smith (160) and Jacob Nolan (170) also recorded pins. It was the 213th win in Nolan’s record-setting career.

Alex Christman scored a 12-4 major decision win for Saranac at 132.

AuSable Valley got wins by fall from Alex Fournier (145) and Jason Fletcher (182).