Peru, Saranac split in tennis

× Cody Repas serves for Beekmantown as doubles partner Chris Cech prepares for a potential return. The Eagles swept past Seton Catholic Wednesday.

PERU | The Peru varsity boys tennis team scored a 5-0 win over Saranac Wednesday in CVAC tennis, while the Saranac girls team scored a 3-2 win over Peru.

Austin Davis scored a 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 win over Jake Nolan in singles, fending off three set points in the first set en route to the win.

Gabe Nuzzo (6-1, 6-3) and Tanner Spear (6-1, 6-1) also scored wins, staying undefeated on the season.

In girls, Julia Drolet won the opening set for Saranac, 7-6 (7-5), while taking the second set, 6-1. Sidney and Kayla Myers teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 win in doubles for the Chiefs, while Hannah Peroza and Grace Patterson scored a 6-3, 6-2 win.

For Peru, Dakota Mousseau scored a 6-1, 60-1 win, with Stephanie Davis winning a 6-0, 6-0 match.

EAGLES SWEEP KNIGHTS

The Beekmantown Eagles did not give up a point in scoring matching 5-0 wins over Seton Catholic in boys and girls tennis Wednesday.

In the boys match, Wyatt Brown and Bode Curilla both scored 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles, while Cole Nephew scored a 6-1, 6-1 win. The doublers teams of Nate Finley/Sean Williams and Chris Cech/Cody Repas both scored wins.

The Lady Eagles did not give up a game in four of their five matches, as Rylee Fesette (6-0, 1-0, retired), Kylie McFadden, Hallie Hurwitz and the doubles team of Luciana Brown and Chloe Berry scored straight set wins of 6-0, 6-0.

In the other doubles match, the team of Emma Beach and Lizzie Hynes got the break points they needed in scoring a 6-3, 6-4 win over the team of Haley Murnane and Abby Boule.

WILDCATS SWEEP BOBCATS

Gabe Gratto scored a 6-0, 6-2 win Wednesday as the Schroon Lake/Newcomb boys team scored a 5-0 win over Northern Adirondack.

Gratto had the only singles match of the meet, while the teams of Jake Brady/James Joseph and Ryan Hanneman/Zeke Koenig scored wins.

HORNETS SWEEP PATRIOTS

Brina Micheels and Sophia Gottschall scored wins of 6-0, 6-0 as the Plattsburgh High girls tennis team scored a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Paige Murray scored a 6-1, 6-2 win in singles for the Hornets, while Vaia Graves and Olivia Gottschall teamed for a 6-1, 6-1 win in doubles, along with a 6-0, 6-4 win from the team of Olivia Nowosielski and Kristy Cantwell.