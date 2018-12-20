Peru, Saranac win wrestling duals

× Expand Derek Fagan, of Peru, tries to gain position on Dustin Lashway of Northern Adirondack during their dual match Wednesday. Fagan would eventually win by fall. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELLENBURG | The Peru Indians scored a 53-22 win over Northern Adirondack Central (NAC) Wednesday, ending the 2018 portion of the season undefeated in Section VII play.

Alijah Seymour returned from injury to score a pin with less than one second remaining in the final period for Peru, while Zach Swyers, Derek Fagan and Dalton Criss also scored pins. Connor Witkiewicz and Ashton Seymour had tech fall wins, while Logan Dubuque scored a major decision win with Jack Hansen scoring a 6-0 win.

For NAC, Caden Bruce and Troy LaBarge each scored wins by fall, while Cameron Matthews had a major decision. Tyler Trombley scored a 2-1 decision over Dustin Goddeau, while Jace Filion recorded a fall in overtime for a 2-0 win over Mason Maulding in a battle of former sectional champions.

In Saranac, Hunter Devins, Robert Foley, Bryce Smith and Tim Gadway each scored pins as the Chiefs earned a 57-19 win over Beekmantown. Alex Clancy added a decision win for the Chiefs.

Chase Sawyer and Cornal Brinson each scored falls for the Eagles, while Kaeden Peryea scored a 15-4 win and Alan Frost-Jones won a shootout against Saranac’s Colby Coryer 19-12.