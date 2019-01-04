Peru scores win over AVCS

× 1 of 2 Expand Nathanael LePage Peru’s Kortney McCarthy looks to go back up to the basket after beating AuSable Valley’s Cassie Wisher and Cora Long for the rebound. Photo by Nathanael LePage × 2 of 2 Expand Alyssa Summo, of Keene, goes in for a basket against Elizabethtown-Lewis Thursday. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

PERU | The Peru Indians girls basketball team held the AuSable Valley Patriots to three points in the second half as they scored a 43-24 win Thursday.

Bri Brusseau scored 12 points for the Indians, while Kortney McCarthy added 8 and Ally Post, 7. Shea Durgan scored 8 points for the Patriots, with Spohie Rennie adding 6, Reanna Prentiss, 4, Koree Stillwell, 3, and Liley Keyser, 2.

In Elizabethtown, Keene outscored the host Lions 25-10 in the second half for a 48-27 win as Alyssa Summo scored 25 points in the win, followed by Megan Quinn with 12, Amelia Ellis with 7, Caitlyn Lopez, 2, and Trinity Ashe, 2. Analise Burdo led the Lions with 10 points, while Brianna Cornwright scored 6, Madalyn Fuller, 4, Abby Monty, 4, Abby Buck, 2, and Bree Hunsdon, 1.

Nicole Bullock scored 24 points as Seton Catholic scored a 53-39 win over Lake Placid, with Haley Murnane adding 13 and Kennedy Spriggs 10. Grace Crawford scored 20 points for Lake Placid, with Natalie Tavares adding 7, Izzy Armstrong, 6, and Deidra Kellerman, 6.