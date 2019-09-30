Peru scores win over Hornets in gymnastics

× Expand DJ Alexander Dakota Tender won the all-around for Plattsburgh High Sept. 27, while Peru scored a team win against the Hornets.

PLATTSBURGH | Dakota Tender took the all-around title for the Plattsburgh High varsity gymnastics team Sept. 27, but it was Peru who was able to come away with more team points as the Indians scored a 155.8-154.35 win over the Hornets.

Tender tied for first in the vault while placing second on the bars and third in both beam and floor.

Peru had the next two all-around finishers, as Maddie Witkiewicz placed second (third vault, fifth bars, second beam and floor) and Rylee Desso third (second vault, third bars, first floor).

Plattsburgh’s Morgan Hughes (fourth vault, floor and bars, sixth beam) and Christine Bresnahan (fourth vault, first beam) rounded out the top five.

Kennedy Baker tied to win the vault event for PHS, while Rhyann King placed third. Jenna Swyers of Peru won the bars and placed third on floor, while Gianna Coryea placed second on the beam.