Photo provided/Chris Garrow

Two weeks after breaking the school record in the 200 free relay at the Section VII girls swimming championships, the Peru varsity girls swim team was at it again at the NYSPHSAA meet Nov. 23, not only breaking the school record, but also clocking the top time in Section VII history, which had been held for 19 years, at 1:44.07, 1.46 seconds faster then their sectional time. Team members include Emily McLane, Ella Garrow, Alexis Hathaway and Olivia Barnett.